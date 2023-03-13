Bald eagles hatch at Masonville Cove in Curtis Bay

Three bald eagles were recently born at the Masonville Cove Environmental Education Center in Curtis Bay.

A pair of bald eagles had been nesting in a sycamore tree at the campus before hatching.

It's the fifth straight year the eagles have returned to the area to nest. Four times, they've given birth to eaglets.

“Bald eagles can be skittish when people are too close to their nest, and that isn’t good for the eaglets (young), so public access will be limited while the eaglets continue to grow,” noted Ela Carpenter, Urban Biologist, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. “Access to the pier and trails near their nest will be restored after the eaglets fledge, or are mature enough to fly. That usually occurs by mid-May.”

The eagles’ nest can be seen from the education center’s deck, though visitors are urged to bring binoculars for better viewing.

Or you can view online courtesy of the Port of Baltimore’s YouTube Channel.



“The annual arrival of bald eagles to Masonville Cove is a very exciting time,” said Maryland Port Administration Acting Director of Harbor Development Holly Miller. “For the best possible observing experience, we encourage the public to view our eagle cam online so they can closely watch them without disturbing or scaring them.”

Formerly a shipbreaking and dump site, Masonville Cove was reformed into an Environmental Education Center back in 2009 after the removal of more than 61,000 tons of trash and debris.