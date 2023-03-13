Chargers star asks for permission to seek trade

The Los Angeles Chargers may be dealing with a disgruntled superstar.

Austin Ekeler’s agent told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday that the star running back has asked for permission to seek a trade.

Ekeler is entering the final season of a four-year, $24.5 million extension he signed with the Chargers prior to the 2020 season. He is due $6.25 million in base salary and is drastically underpaid given how he has produced over the past two seasons.

Ekeler has had more than 1,500 yards from scrimmage in each of the past two seasons. He scored a total of 18 touchdowns in 2022 after finding the end zone 20 times the year before. The 27-year-old has been the focal point of the Chargers’ offense, so it is hardly a surprise that he wants a big raise.

The Chargers have had some salary cap issues and will likely need to sign quarterback Justin Herbert to a massive extension this offseason. General manager Tom Telesco recently shot down trade rumors surrounding another star player , so it will be interesting to see where he stands with Ekeler.

