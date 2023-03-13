Open in App
Sporting News

Triton Poker Vietnam 2023: 100,000 Short Deck Main Event results, champion, leaderboard, prizemoney

By Kieran Francis,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23QD7i_0lHHzWhN00

Aaron Zang has won his second Triton Poker title as he clinched the 100,000 buy-in Short Deck main event at the Super High Roller Series in Vietnam.

Zang defeated fellow short deck phenom Michael Zhang, in a cat-and-mouse heads-up match, with both players excelling at the event format.

The Chinese star collected a mammoth 1.544 million for his victory to accompany his title at the Triton Million in London back in '19.

HOW TO PLAY SHORT DECK POKER: Origin, rules & basic strategy from high stakes pro Linus Loeliger

Jason Koon was the first eliminated at the seven-player final table after an ambitious bluff with ten-high was correctly picked off by Michael Zhang's full house, with only four combos of hands possibly beating the Brit when he was effectively jammed on. Koon was forced to go all-in shortly over and saw his tournament come to an end.

Triton founder, Paul Phua, secured another cash in finishing sixth but would have been disappointed as he got it in ahead with ace-queen against Zhang's queen-ten, but a second ten rolled off on the turn to send the Malaysian packing.

After hanging on with a short stock throughout the final table, Mikita Badziakouski finished in fifth when his pocket queens were outdrawn by Zhang's ace-seven, which flopped a straight.

WATCH: Triton Poker Vietnam 2023 LIVE stream

On his second consecutive short deck final table, Phil Chiu was out in fourth when Aaron Zang's ten-nine offsuit ran down his jammed pocket kings as a straight rolled off on the river.

Malaysia's Kiat Lee - on his fourth final table of the Vietnam stop - got knocked out in third when his ace-nine was defeated by Zhang's king-ten - leaving Zhang and Zang to duke it out in heads-up.

Zhang had a slight lead over Zang at the start of the final table with 159 antes to 135, with the contest evenly poised between the two most active players of the tournament.

The chip lead changed on several occasions in a tight match before Zang got on top but looked in trouble with his ace-jack all in against Zhang's ace-king.

But the ace-jack held for Zang, giving him his second Triton title alongside the 16,000,000 he won for scooping the Triton Million in London in 2019.

MORE: Triton Poker Vietnam 2023: Updated schedule, results for Super High Roller Series

Experienced pro Daniel Dvoress was the unlucky player out on the money bubble in eighth, which also doubled as the money bubble.

The likes of Stephen Chidwick, Michael Watson, Sam Greenwood, Isaac Haxton, and Seth Davies failed to cash.

Payouts for 100,000 Short Deck Main Event

Total prize pool: 4,900,000

Position Name/Country Prizemoney
Champion Aaron Zang (China) 1,544,000
2nd Michael Zhang (UK) 1,115,000
3rd Kiat Lee (Malaysia) 710,000
4th Phil Chiu (Hong Kong) 540,000
5th Mikita Badziakouski (Belarus) 416,000
6th Paul Phua (Malaysia) 318,000
7th Jason Koon (USA) 257,000
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Walmart Store to Permanently Close Friday, March 17
Pinellas Park, FL2 days ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
President Joe Biden Slips Up After Claiming Oregon's 'Western' Counties Are Seceding To Idaho: 'Muddled & Confused'
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Football World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick Girlfriend Announcement
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Georgia college student on life support with brain bleed after spring break trip to Mexico
Athens, GA1 day ago
Brandon Miller and the Alabama murder case, explained: Why is Tide star playing in March Madness?
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
How tall is Connor Vanover? Oral Roberts forward towers above all other NCAA Tournament players
Tulsa, OK1 day ago
Alabama's Kai Spears refutes report of being 'unidentified individual' at deadly shooting, 'exploring all legal options'
Tuscaloosa, AL20 hours ago
Shaquille O’Neal family tree: Son Shaqir of Texas Southern is latest basketball-playing child of NBA star
Houston, TX2 days ago
Virginia's Kihei Clark explains errant pass in Furman loss: 'It was a good trap'
Greenville, SC20 hours ago
Is Jacob Toppin related to Obi Toppin? Kentucky player shares connection to Knicks forward, Wooden Award winner
New York City, NY4 hours ago
A winning marriage: Husband and wife hit side-by-side jackpots totaling over $100,000
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
South Carolina's undefeated season, by the numbers: 6 crazy stats as 32-0 Gamecocks seek Women's March Madness repeat
Columbia, SC11 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy