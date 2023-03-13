Parents, uncle sentenced in shooting death of 4-year-old boy in Gaston County
By WSOCTV.com News Staff,
4 days ago
The parents and uncle of a 4-year-old boy have been sentenced after he was accidentally shot by his sister in December.
It happened on Dec. 13 at a mobile home on Cindy Lane, which is near Gastonia. The boy and his sibling found the gun with one round in the chamber on the coffee table, police said. The sister fired the gun once, hitting the boy, who died at the scene, police said.
Savannah Leigh Brehm, 22, Hector Manuel Mendoza-Saucedo, 22, and Keith Deshawn Sturghill, 21 were charged with felony involuntary manslaughter, felony child abuse and the misdemeanor charge of storing a firearm in a manner accessible to a minor.
