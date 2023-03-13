Open in App
Boston

Report: Patriots re-sign Jonathan Jones to a two-year deal

By Khari Thompson,

4 days ago

The 29-year-old cornerback will return to New England.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PVapR_0lHHzKLt00
New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) on the field prior to an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) AP Photo/Michael Dwyer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=122l53_0lHHzKLt00

The Patriots are expected to re-sign cornerback Jonathan Jones, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

The deal is for two years, according to Rapoport. The financial terms of the deal have yet to be disclosed.

Jones has spent seven seasons in New England after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn in 2016.

He made 16 starts last season and recorded career highs in pass deflections (11), interceptions (4), and forced fumbles (3). Jones also made 69 tackles and recorded his first career interception return for a touchdown.

“He’s done a little bit of everything for the Patriots,” Rapoport said. “But really had a career year in a contract year. The 29-year-old gets a two-year deal, and for the Patriots, this was always a priority. One thing Bill Belichick loves to do is retain his own homegrown players.”

Jones was New England’s No. 1 cornerback last season following JC Jackson’s departure.

“He’s tough, well prepared, smart kid,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick told ESPN’s Mike Reiss earlier during the season. “His playing strength for his size is good, speed’s very good, instincts, quickness, good tackler. He’s a good player and really good off the field with preparation and communication.”

