Fort Worth, TX
St. Patrick's Day celebrations around Fort Worth

4 days ago
Celebrate the Irish holiday with a Texas twist in the Stockyards. | Photo by @stockyardsstation

Get ready to raise a green beer St. Patrick’s Day is this Friday, March 17. Break out your shamrock swag for these upcoming events that are sure to bring you good luck.

🍀 Celebrate with the family

St. Patrick’s Day Vendor Market | Thursday, March 16 | 5:30-10 p.m. | Chicken N Pickle, 2965 S. SH 161, Grand Prairie | Free | Bring your four-legged friend to this dog-friendly market with 20+ local vendors, pickleball, face painting, photo ops, crafts, lawn games, and snacks.


Luck O’ the Stockyards | Friday, March 17 | 10 a.m.-8 p.m. | Stockyards, 131 E. Exchange Ave., Fort Worth | Free | Celebrate Stockyards style with $5 green beer, lawn games, and live music.

St. Paddy’s Pickle Parade | Friday, March 17-Saturday, March 18 | Times vary | Historic Downtown Mansfield, 106 S. Main St., Mansfield | Free | The two-day festival will kick off with a cornhole tournament and beer keg races before Saturday’s big parade with live music, family-friendly activities, and dill-icious pickle snacks.

Demo & Dine: St. Patrick’s Day Fare | Friday, March 17 | 6:30-8 p.m. | Central Market, 4651 W. Freeway, Fort Worth | $50 | Learn how to make Irish-influenced dishes including corned beef, barley soup, Irish potato cakes, and more complemented by Irish beer.


Cowtown Goes Green | Saturday, March 18 | 10 a.m.-8 p.m. | Stockyards, 131 E. Exchange Ave., Fort Worth | Free | Celebrate Irish heritage Texas-style with armadillo races, pony rides, clogging performers, a matinee rodeo, and the Irish-Western parade beginning at 4 p.m.

🎉 Celebrate with a party

St. Pawtrick’s Day Event | Friday, March 17 | 11 a.m.-8 p.m. | Mutts Canine Cantina, 5317 Clearfork Main St., Fort Worth | Lucky guests who order a green Barkarita will get to pick from MUTTS’ “Pot of Gold” for a chance to win prizes.

St. Patrick’s Disco Party | Friday, March 17 | 7:30 p.m. | Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall, 122 E. Exchange Ave., Fort Worth | $15 | Get your dancing shoes on for the “Greatest Disco Band in the World,” Le Freak.


St. Patrick’s Day Parking Lot Party | Friday, March 17-Sunday, March 19 | Times vary | The Rabbit Hole Pub, 3237 White Settlement Rd., Fort Worth | The weekend-long party will feature a live DJ, beer tubs, a crawfish boil, food trucks, and jello shots.
