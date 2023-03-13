Open in App
Tempe, AZ
See more from this location?
Daily Independent

Tempe crash kills 1, injures 3, downs power lines

By INDEPENDENT NEWSMEDIA,

4 days ago

A crash Sunday evening in Tempe killed one person, injured others and brought down power lines near Southern Avenue and Country Club Way, authorities said.

The two-vehicle crash happened before 6 p.m. Sunday, March 12, according to police.

Fire and medical crews had to extricate the victims from the fiery crash.

One had life-threatening injuries and died a short time later. Two were taken to a hospital with serious injuries and another taken for care as a precaution, officials said.

Power lines came down in the crash, and traffic lanes were closed in all directions Sunday night, police said.

