Open in App
New Bern, NC
See more from this location?
WNCT

Craven CC Foundation announces 2023 Community Fabric Award recipients

By Craig Ramey, Craven Community College,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g6H3C_0lHHubGl00

NEW BERN, N.C. – The Craven Community College Foundation has announced recipients of the 13th annual Community Fabric Awards, an annual event that celebrates leadership excellence in the community.

This year’s recipients are Susan Moffat-Thomas for Individual Leadership, Trader Construction Company for Business Leadership, and New Bern High School Principal Jerry Simmons for Leadership in Education.

The event was created by the Craven CC Foundation to showcase excellence in leadership as demonstrated by outstanding initiative, impact of service, and inspiration of others. The recipients will be honored during this year’s CFA Awards Ceremony, which will held at the Riverfront Convention Center of Craven County on Tuesday, April 25 from noon to 1:30 p.m.

“We are looking forward to recognizing the tremendous contributions that these individuals and business have provided our community,” said Craven CC President Dr. Ray Staats. “These recipients have most definitely helped weave the fabric of this community together even stronger.”

The nominating committees reviewed narratives and personal testimonials about each recipient during the selection process. Comments about the recipients included:

  • “What I feel makes Susan worthy of this award is active participation on local and state boards and committees. She has lived in New Bern for 42 years and has accepted appointments to boards and committees that would have a positive impact on New Bern and the entire region.”
  • “Not only does Trader Construction Company stand for an exemplary work ethic, they are selfless in contributing to the care and betterment of Craven County. Their service-related impact is felt through time volunteered, donations, and participation in the local Rotary Club and Christ Church. Trader Construction Company is respected and appreciated for always lending a helping hand with no questions asked.”
  • “Jerry is the principal of New Bern High School. When this school year is over he will be entering his 10th year as our leader. He is not only a leader of the students and staff but of the parents, community, and anyone else involved in the education and well-being on the students.”

All three recipients will be honored during the CFA ceremony. Funds raised through event sponsorships and ticket purchases are used to support the Foundation’s programs, as well as equipment, facilities, and emerging initiatives of the college.

Special thanks to this year’s presenting sponsors, CarolinaEast Health System and Ward & Smith, P.A.

For more information, contact Charles Wethington, Craven CC Executive Director of Institutional Advancement, at 252-638-7351. To purchase tickets to the CFA award ceremony or become an event sponsor, visit cravencc.edu/CFA .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Bern, NC newsLocal New Bern, NC
Coastal Carolina Regional Airport breaks ground on expansion
New Bern, NC19 hours ago
Native Fine Diner looks to bring the old fashion style restaurant back in style
Greenville, NC1 day ago
Lake View residents worried homes will flood in New Bern
New Bern, NC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Carteret County receives donation to benefit local foster children
Newport, NC1 day ago
The MirIAM to host tea in wake of obtaining new facility in Newport
Newport, NC20 hours ago
Cape Carteret turns down state employee fellowship program
Cape Carteret, NC1 day ago
Female Marines honored at Camp Lejune
Jacksonville, NC21 hours ago
More than a GED: Program offers extra training, credentials for students
Washington, NC1 day ago
Community Center in Jacksonville giving out free prom dresses
Jacksonville, NC1 day ago
Amazon, United Way Donate to Local Shelters
Kinston, NC1 day ago
Area Death Notices - March 14, 15 & 16
Morehead City, NC23 hours ago
People & Places: LookAtDatDer BBQ House & Catering
Greenville, NC20 hours ago
38th Annual Pigskin Pig-Out update
Greenville, NC21 hours ago
Pecheles Automotive new facility coming this summer
Greenville, NC2 days ago
City of Kinston offers an Essential Single Family Rehabilitation Loan Program
Kinston, NC4 days ago
Reporter’s Notebook: Get to know WNCT Morning Edition anchor Alayna Verduyn
Greenville, NC1 day ago
New Dollar General store now open in Greenville
Greenville, NC2 days ago
Calypso mayor passes away at age 66
Calypso, NC2 days ago
Southwest Onslow student is latest allowed to play soccer after eligibility issue
Jacksonville, NC3 days ago
Newport native serves as member of the U.S. Navy’s submarine force
Newport, NC1 day ago
Native Fine Diner making the old fashion style popular again
Greenville, NC1 day ago
Beaufort Music Festival lineup announced
Beaufort, NC4 days ago
Lake View residents cite drainage ‘nightmare’ at subdivision, ask city to intervene
New Bern, NC1 day ago
American Kennel Club’s most popular dog breeds of 2022
Greenville, NC21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy