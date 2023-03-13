Open in App
ABC Action News WFTS

2 injured after tractor-trailer collides with SUV on I-275

By Rebekah Nelson,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IjBWr_0lHHtIer00

Two people are injured after a tractor-trailer collided with an SUV early Monday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol said around 2:40 a.m., an unloaded tractor-trailer and a Hyundai SUV were traveling north on I-275 near Ashley Drive.

When both vehicles neared an existing crash site, the driver of the tractor-trailer braked heavily, which caused it to jackknife and slide toward the median and then crash into the right side of the SUV.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lQREN_0lHHtIer00 Florida Highway Patrol

The SUV continued to travel and eventually collided with the center median until it came to a stop on top of the median wall.

The crash caused a large portion of concrete and diesel fuel to be dispersed along the north and south lanes of I-275. Portions of the road were then closed until 6:30 a.m.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pedestrian dies after being hit by driver of Ford F-150 truck in Largo, police say
Largo, FL2 days ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL5 days ago
Dog, 11 puppies rescued after being dumped on side of Seffner road
Seffner, FL1 day ago
Manhunt underway for persons of interest in Florida surf shop shooting
Clearwater, FL2 days ago
Ford announces recall of 1.5 million vehicles over 2 different issues
Detroit, MI4 hours ago
Largo woman accused of trying to sell home she didn’t own faces new charges
Largo, FL3 days ago
California investors buy St. Pete apartments
Saint Petersburg, FL2 days ago
St. Pete restaurant owner buys Tampa’s Cask Social
Tampa, FL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy