NFL world reacts as Chargers star makes shocking request

Los Angeles Chargers star running back Austin Ekeler could be on a new team come next season. The 27-year-old Ekeler is reportedly requesting to speak with other teams about a potential trade as a contract extension between him and the Chargers could not be reached.

“Chargers’ RB Austin Ekeler is requesting to speak with other teams about a potential trade after preliminary talks with the team aimed at a contract extension did not progress, his agent Cameron Weiss told ESPN,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted Monday.

According to Schefter, Ekeler is due $6.25 million in 2023 in what is scheduled to be the last year of his contract. The former undrafted free agent out of Western Colorado has been a vital part of the Chargers’ offense and the development of star quarterback Justin Herbert. Playing in all 17 games this past season, Ekeler ran for 915 yards on 204 rushing attempts with 13 touchdowns on the ground. He also hauled in 107 receptions with 722 receiving yards and five touchdown receptions.

The NFL world reacted to Ekeler’s shocking request on Twitter.

It’s unclear whether the Chargers will grant Ekeler’s request. But it’s certainly a situation worth monitoring with the NFL’s legal tampering period now underway.

