The 7 best humidifiers for your baby, with advice from pediatricians

As a mom of two I'll do anything — truly anything — to get a good night's sleep , especially when my kids aren't feeling well, and I've found that a humidifier is a must-have item. I registered for a humidifier while pregnant after I learned that the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends having a cool mist humidifier on hand for nurseries. When my daughters were infants, I took comfort in the AAP's advice that humidifiers could help ease a stuffy nose . Now that they're older, they ask for the humidifier once a cough or the sniffles strike.

What sets one humidifier apart from the rest, when it comes to choosing a humidifier for a baby or small child? For starters, you'll want to stick with cool mist humidifiers to prevent burns. In addition, skip diffusers, which can be harmful , especially to little lungs and people with asthma. Keep in mind, too, that dirty humidifiers can make your baby sick . So, you'll want to opt for one you find both easy to clean and easy to use, according to Dr. Hailey Nelson , a pediatrician with Valley Children's Healthcare . It's also important to test the humidity level in your home with a hygrometer before using a humidifier. Ideally, the relative humidity indoors should stay between 30% and 50% and never rise above 60%. Excess humidity in your home can lead to mold growth . Once you've met those safety criteria, it's all about function, Nelson says.

Other nice-to-have features include automatic shut-off, timing controls, and a low noise level, according to Marilyn Black, vice president and senior technical advisor of the Chemical Insights Research Institute of Underwriters Laboratories (UL) Research Institutes. UL is a non-profit that tests consumer products, including humidifiers, for safety. With that guidance in mind, read on for the seven best humidifiers for babies in 2023.

Top picks for baby humidifiers

Best overall: Levoit 300S Humidifer - See at Amazon

The Levoit 300S Humidifier is a quiet humidifier with a large holding tank. You can adjust its settings with the free VeSync app so you don't need to enter the room and potentially wake your sleeping baby.

Best budget: Safety 1st 360° Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier - See at Amazon

Safety 1st 360° Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier costs just over $30. It provides value with a few perks, including quiet operation and the ability to aim the mist in two different directions.

Best easy-to-clean: Miro NR07G - See at Miro

You can fully clean every part of the Miro NR07G that comes into contact with water, which can help prevent the buildup of mold and bacteria. The design of this humidifier also allows you to add water while it runs.

Best dishwasher-safe: HoneywellCool Moisture Humidifier - See at Honeywell

You can run the Honeywell Cool Moisture Humidifier tank through the dishwasher for an effortless and thorough cleaning.

Best smart: Safety First Connected Smart Humidifier - See at Amazon

The Safety First Connected Smart Humidifier allows you to control the humidity in the nursery from your phone. You can integrate it with other Safety 1st smart nursery tech, including the baby monitor, air purifier, and noise machine.

Best for congestion: Honeywell Designer Series Cool Mist Humidifier - See at Amazon

The Honeywell Designer Series Cool Mist Humidifier quickly raises the humidity in the nursery, which may offer fast relief when your baby has a stuffy nose.

Best with air purifier: Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Autoreact - See at Dyson

Not all babies need air purifiers, but if your child has allergies or asthma you might opt for the Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Autoreact, a three-in-one air purifier, humidifier, and fan.

Dimensions: 9.6 x 7.5 x 13.4 inches

9.6 x 7.5 x 13.4 inches Range: Up to 502 square feet

Up to 502 square feet Capacity: 1.58 gallons

1.58 gallons Dishwasher safe: No

Best overall: Levoit 300S Humidifier

Pros: Very quiet, easy-clean design, large tank, optional nightlight, remote control and monitoring via an app, available voice control

Cons: Hand washing required, voice control requires Alexa integration

The Levoit Classic 300S Ultrasonic Smart Humidifier may be a great fit for new parents trying to establish a sleep routine . It has a night light in case you need a bit of illumination, but the light dims and turns off fully so your baby won't get confused by extra light in their room. Plus, it runs up to 60 hours between fills when set to low, so you won't need to worry about sneaking in to add more water during the night. What's more, it produces less than 30 decibels (dB) of noise, which makes it as quiet as a whisper . These features are part of why we also named this model the best humidifier for bedrooms in our guide to the best humidifiers .

The app tells you when the water level runs low and when it's time to clean the humidifier. It also allows you to monitor the nursery's humidity level from afar, turn the humidifier up or down as needed. The Alexa-powered voice control feature also allows you to adjust the humidifier while doing something else, like rocking a sick baby. The humidifier also comes with an optional aroma pad for essential oils. That said, experts recommend not using essential oils in water-based diffusers at all, so it's best to avoid using this feature.

While you'll need to hand wash this humidifier, the reservoir's wide opening and rectangular design help simplify the cleaning process. You'll want to clean the humidifier reservoir every 2-3 days, according to Black. Regular cleaning helps prevent mold or bacteria from lurking inside.

Dimensions: 11 x 8.5 x 8.5 inches

11 x 8.5 x 8.5 inches Range: Up to 300 square feet

Up to 300 square feet Capacity: 1 liter

1 liter Dishwasher safe: No

Best budget: Safety 1st 360° Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier

Pros: Affordable, color options, allows you to point mist in two different directions

Cons: Lower-quality construction, can be difficult to clean

If you live in a humid climate where you rarely need a humidifier, the Safety 1st 360° Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier makes a good option to keep on hand, just in case. This humidifier holds a little more than a half-gallon of water, and it can run for up to 24 hours when set to low. It runs quietly and comes equipped with a light to let you know when the water level gets low. It also comes in different colors, if you'd like to match it to your nursery.

What's more, since the humidifier has two rotating spouts, you can point the mist in different directions. This feature can help you evenly humidify a room, but it may also prove especially useful if you have two children sleeping in the same nursery.

Reviewers do point out a few downsides of this humidifier. For starters, you'll need to manually turn the knob to adjust the mist. Some people also write that the material is cheaply made, so it may not be the best humidifier for daily use. On the other hand, it may be ideal for your needs if you only plan to use it a few times a year. Finally, reviewers found this tank somewhat tricky to fill and clean. Not only does the tank have a small opening, you'll also need to fill it from the bottom and invert the tank over the unit, which may lead to some water leakage.

Dimensions: 14.25 x 12.5 x 12.25 inches

14.25 x 12.5 x 12.25 inches Range: Up to 600 square feet

Up to 600 square feet Capacity: 1 gallon

1 gallon Dishwasher safe: No

Best easy-to-clean: Miro NR07G

Pros: Waterproof and washable parts, easy to clean, various spouts to direct mist, noise muffler designed by a parent

Cons: Higher price tag, may need frequent refilling

When a dad noticed how dirty traditional humidifiers became over time, his solution was the Miro NR07G: a humidifier where you can immerse every single part in soap and water and scrub them clean. The Miro NR07G is held together by magnets, a design that eliminates many of the small creases and grooves where bacteria or mold can hide. Knowing you can pull the whole humidifier apart for a regular thorough cleaning may offer some peace of mind, and the only extra piece of equipment you'll need is a scrub brush.

This humidifier also comes with two different vapor caps, which you can swap out if you'd like to direct the mist in different ways. The volcano cap points the vapor straight up, while the tea-kettle spout lets you rotate the mist to face any direction. Since the Miro NR07G can humidify up to 600 square feet, it may be a good option for larger nurseries.

You control this humidifier with a dial that's separate from the humidifier, which may add convenience if you want to tuck the humidifier into a hard-to-reach space. Depending on the size of your space, you may also be able to set the controller outside the nursery. This humidifier does come with a higher price tag, but you may consider the cost worth every penny if you know you'll worry about mold and bacteria building up inside.

Dimensions: 17.9 x 9.37 x 11.4 inches

17.9 x 9.37 x 11.4 inches Range: Medium-sized rooms

Medium-sized rooms Capacity: 1.1 gallons

1.1 gallons Dishwasher safe: Yes

Best dishwasher-safe: Honeywell Cool Moisture Humidifier

Pros: Dishwasher safe, easy to clean, large tank, produces invisible moisture, quiet

Cons: You'll need to change the filter every 30-60 days

Cleaning the Honeywell Cool Moisture Humidifier requires no elbow grease whatsoever. All you need to do is put the tank in the dishwasher. This easy-care feature may make this humidifier a good option when you're sleep-deprived with a sick kid. Other key features include a wicking filter that removes minerals from the water to help reduce white dust and mold while boosting moisture output.

This humidifier has a fan design that creates invisible moisture, so it doesn't produce any plumes of mist. As a bonus, the quiet hum of the fan adds some white noise to the nursery. Honeywell doesn't provide a specific square footage range, but the brand says the tank can produce up to 24 hours of moisture for medium-sized rooms.

One downside to this humidifier is that it requires filters. Replacing those every month or two may feel like a hassle, but it helps ensure the humidifier stays clean.

Dimensions: ‎ 9.76 x 9.76 x 13.19 inches

9.76 x 9.76 x 13.19 inches Range: Up to 500 square feet

Up to 500 square feet Capacity: 1 gallon

1 gallon Dishwasher safe: No

Best smart: Safety 1st Connected Smart Humidifier

Pros: App control, can use with other Safety 1st Connected Nursery items, large storage tank

Cons: Takes up more space than other brands' models

The Safety 1st Connected Smart Humidifier allows you to adjust humidifier settings remotely. This means you don't need to risk waking your baby to adjust the humidity in the nursery. You can also make adjustments hands-free using Alexa or Google Voice, based on humidity measurements shown on the app. Plus, if you have other products from the Safety 1st Connected Nursery — including the baby monitor, noise machine, and air purifier — you can control them all through the same app.

This humidifier holds a gallon of water, and it can run for up to 24 hours without needing a refill. The app will send you an alert when the water level gets low. The tank's top-fill design helps simplify the cleaning process, and the app will also remind you when it's time to give the humidifier a scrub.

Due to its larger tank, this humidifier does take up slightly more space than some other options. The longer runtime may be worth that extra few inches of space, though.

Dimensions: 8.8 x 8.8 x 13.2 inches

8.8 x 8.8 x 13.2 inches Range: Medium to large rooms

Medium to large rooms Capacity: 1.25 gallons

1.25 gallons Dishwasher safe: No

Best for congestion: Honeywell Designer Series Cool Mist Humidifier

Pros: Quickly increases humidity, large holding tank, very quiet, easy to clean

Cons: May produce a dripping noise, can over-humidify small spaces

The Honeywell Designer Series Cool Mist Humidifier works quickly to increase the moisture levels in a room, which may help ease your baby's congestion more rapidly. In testing, we found this humidifier raised room humidity more in four hours than many other brands did in eight hours. Its stellar performance earned it the title of "best overall" in our guide to the best humidifiers .

At 1.25 gallons, the holding tank is one of the largest on the market, so you won't need to fill it up as often. It doesn't have smart features, so you'll need to adjust the mist output with a scroll on the front of the humidifier. It also includes an essential oil tray, but again, experts say it's safest to avoid diffusing essential oils in a baby's room.

This humidifier does have one major potential downside: It works so effectively that it may leave your rooms too moist. Without an app or smart adjustment options, you'll need to manually adjust the humidifiers levels once the air in the nursery reaches the ideal humidity .

Dimensions: 36.3 x 12.8 x 11 inches

36.3 x 12.8 x 11 inches Range: 400 square feet

400 square feet Capacity: 1 gallon

1 gallon Dishwasher safe: No

Best with air purifier: Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Autoreact

Pros: Humidifier and air purifier, optional fan setting, two-year warranty, app or remote control

Cons: High price tag, requires annual filter change

If your baby has asthma , allergies , or related skin conditions like psoriasis , an air purifier may help reduce their symptoms , according to the AAP. Just keep in mind that the humidity in your home shouldn't rise above 50% if someone in your house has allergies, according to the National Eczema Association. This humidifier and air purifier from Dyson may be worth considering if you need both functions and want to make the most of your space. As a bonus, it also has an optional fan setting, so you won't need to add a fan to the bedroom during warmer months.

The humidifier's large holding tank can run for up to 36 hours, according to Dyson. You can use the app to monitor the air quality and humidity level in your baby's room. Setting the humidifier to night mode will dim the display and turn the humidifier to its quietest setting so it won't disturb your baby's sleep. The built-in deep clean cycle prompts you through a step-by-step process once a month to help simplify cleaning.

If you're looking for an all-in-one humidifier and air purifier , The Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Autoreact is the only option on the market right now that is certified by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. However, it does have a hefty price tag, though, and you'll also need to purchase a new HEPA filter once a year.

What to look for in baby humidifiers

As you shop for a humidifier, it may help to consider the following features:

Cool mist: This is the only type of humidifier recommended by the AAP for babies, since warm mist may lead to burns.

This is the only type of humidifier recommended by the AAP for babies, since warm mist may lead to burns. Cleanability: Being able to properly clean a humidifier is essential. Choosing a humidifier with a large opening can help simplify the cleaning process. You might also consider other features that make the tank easier to clean, like whether you can run it through the dishwasher.

Being able to properly clean a humidifier is essential. Choosing a humidifier with a large opening can help simplify the cleaning process. You might also consider other features that make the tank easier to clean, like whether you can run it through the dishwasher. Tank size: A larger reservoir tank helps extend the humidifier runtime. That means you don't have to refill it as often.

A larger reservoir tank helps extend the humidifier runtime. That means you don't have to refill it as often. Range: Range refers to the size of room a humidifier works best for. You'll want to make sure the humidifier you buy adds enough moisture to the air without producing too much humidity. You'll find the humidifier's range listed with other product specifications.

Range refers to the size of room a humidifier works best for. You'll want to make sure the humidifier you buy adds enough moisture to the air without producing too much humidity. You'll find the humidifier's range listed with other product specifications. Filter or filterless: Each type has benefits and drawbacks. Filters can reduce air particles, but you'll need to clean and replace them regularly. This can increase the lifelong cost of your humidifier.

Each type has benefits and drawbacks. Filters can reduce air particles, but you'll need to clean and replace them regularly. This can increase the lifelong cost of your humidifier. Noise: Many humidifiers, especially ultrasonic ones, may operate with almost no sound. This may be ideal if you'd like to keep your baby's room very quiet. That said, some babies sleep better with gentle white noise, like the sound produced by a fan or humidifier.

Many humidifiers, especially ultrasonic ones, may operate with almost no sound. This may be ideal if you'd like to keep your baby's room very quiet. That said, some babies sleep better with gentle white noise, like the sound produced by a fan or humidifier. Ease of use: Humidifiers are designed to add moisture to the air. Extra features aren't always necessary, and they can sometimes complicate the humidifier's operation, plus drive up the price. Choosing a humidifier designed for simple operation, with only the features you need, may save you both money and time.

How we selected baby humidifiers

To put together this list of the best humidifiers for babies, we interviewed two experts. Dr. Hailey Nelson is a pediatrician with Valley Children's Healthcare. Marilyn Black is vice president and executive director of the Chemical Insights Research Institute of Underwriters Laboratories (UL), a nonprofit that tests consumer products for safety.

Nelson and Black laid out important criteria for new parents to consider when purchasing a humidifier for their nurseries. We then used these criteria, in addition to product reviews and scientific research, to determine the best humidifiers.

Are humidifiers good for babies?

Baby humidifier FAQs

Babies don't need a humidifier constantly, Nelson says. Humidifiers may have benefit when babies have congestion in their chests or nasal passages, since the moisture can help clear mucus and soothe their cough.

How close should a humidifier be to a baby?

Humidifiers are meant to add moisture to the whole room, so you don't need to set them up right next to your baby's crib. You can set them up on the other side of the room. Just note that Nelson says it's important to leave space around a humidifier. Putting it too close to a wall, dresser, or crib may lead to moisture buildup on those surfaces.

When should you use a humidifier for a baby?

Humidifiers are most helpful when babies have a cold. Moist air may help loosen mucus and calm irritation in their nasal passageways and airways and make it easier for them to breathe. Note, though, that while humidifiers may help, they won't necessarily make congestion go away completely.

Do babies need humidifiers?

Healthy babies don't need humidifiers all the time, but you may want to use one if the humidity in the nursery falls below 30% or your baby has sinus congestion. Avoid using a humidifier if the humidity in your baby's room rises above 50%.

What does a humidifier do for a baby?

Humidifiers add moisture to the air. The additional moisture can help loosen mucus, which is especially helpful when your baby can't blow their nose. The moist air may also soothe irritated airways and help reduce coughing.

How often should you clean a humidifier?

Humidifiers should be cleaned every 2-3 days to prevent the growth of mold or bacteria, Black says. You'll find the manufacturer's recommended cleaning steps in the instruction booklet that comes with your humidifier. Choosing a humidifier with a large reservoir can help simplify the cleaning process, according to Black — and a large reservoir means you'll only need to fill the humidifier once a day.

Can you use tap water in a humidifier?

It's best to use distilled water in humidifiers, Black says. Using distilled water helps prevent the buildup of minerals and other particles. If those materials get into the air via the humidifier, they can irritate airways and undermine the soothing qualities of the humidifier, she says.