Lowe's is testing 400-pound, egg-shaped autonomous robots to patrol parking lots at some of its stores

Lowe's is testing autonomous, 400-pound security robots from robotics company Knightscope to patrol parking lots at some of its stores to enhance safety, the company told Insider Monday.
"Safety is more than a priority at Lowe's — it's a core value for our company. To continue to drive safety in our stores, select locations are receiving a new security robot as part of a pilot project," Scott Draher, vice president of asset protection and safety at Lowe's, told Insider over email. "This pilot is part of Lowe's continuing efforts to utilize new and innovative technologies to keep our associates and customers safe."
Stacy Stephens, executive vice president and chief client officer at Knightscope, told the Philadelphia Inquirer that the robots are "looking for known threats, people to whom you've issued criminal trespass warnings, terminated employees, or domestic abusers." The robots are not meant to replace security guards, but to help companies with situational awareness and criminal prosecution, per Stephens.
Still, other retailers are walking back their messaging around theft. Walgreens CFO James Kehoe said in January the company " cried too much " about theft the year prior, saying it hadn't seen as much shrinkage in recent months.
