Justice signs bill expanding protections for West Virginia first responders

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has signed a bill into law that will provide more protections for first responders.

Senate Bill 490 , or The Patrol Officer Cassie Marie Johnson Memorial Act, will stiffen penalties for anyone who willfully causes the death of any first responder. Anyone who commits such a crime will face 15 years to life in prison.

The bill is named in honor of Charleston Patrol Officer Johnson was shot in the line of duty while responding to a parking complaint on Dec. 1, 2020. She died of her injuries on Dec. 3, 2020.

At a Senate hearing on the bill in February, Cassie Johnson’s mother, Sheryl Johnson, spoke during the senate hearing on her daughter’s behalf and in support of the bill .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.