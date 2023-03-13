Open in App
Atlanta, GA
See more from this location?
Sportsnaut

Report: Georgia Tech hiring Damon Stoudamire as coach

By Sportsnaut,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DeHiW_0lHHrict00

Georgia Tech is hiring Boston Celtics assistant Damon Stoudamire to be its next men’s basketball head coach, ESPN reported Monday.

Stoudamire, 49, is in his second season with Boston after serving as the head coach at Pacific for five seasons with a 71-77 record from 2016-21.

Stoudamire has already informed the Celtics he is leaving to take the position with the Atlanta-based Atlantic Coast Conference program.

A point guard and who played 13 seasons in the NBA, Stoudamire would replace Josh Pastner. Pastner was fired on Friday after seven seasons and a 109-114 record, including 15-18 this season.

Stoudamire has also worked as an assistant coach at Memphis (2011-13, 2015-16), his alma mater Arizona (2013-15) and with the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies (2009-11).

Drafted No. 7 overall by Toronto in 1995, Stoudamire was the Rookie of the Year in 1995-96 and averaged 13.4 points, 6.1 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 878 games (793 starts) with the Raptors, Portland Trail Blazers, Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs.

Anthony Wilkins was named interim coach at Georgia Tech after the Yellow Jackets fired Josh Pastner on March 10.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Football World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick Girlfriend Announcement
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NBA reporter had ominous prediction about Ja Morant
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Massive Report About Ja Morant That Went Unnoticed Last Week
Memphis, TN2 days ago
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Report: 1 NFC team likely to have interest in Ezekiel Elliott
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Eagles re-sign infamous player from Super Bowl
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson Unhappy News
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
NBA announces disciplinary action for Ja Morant
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Report: Dalvin Cook drawing trade interest from 2 teams
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
President Joe Biden Slips Up After Claiming Oregon's 'Western' Counties Are Seceding To Idaho: 'Muddled & Confused'
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Country Star Luke Bryan Done Being Blake Shelton's Punching Bag: 'He Took It Too Far'
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Baker Mayfield agrees to 1-year deal with NFC team
Tampa, FL2 days ago
AJ Brown sends cryptic tweet after surprising Darius Slay news
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Star cornerback Darius Slay shockingly returns to the Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Report: Ravens have spoken with free agent QBs
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
De’Aaron Fox threw shade at Giannis Antetokounmpo after game
Sacramento, CA2 days ago
Lamar Jackson blasts report about big offer Ravens made to him
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Steph Curry has blunt response to Warriors-Grizzlies rivalry question
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs reportedly engaged in trade talks for three-time Pro Bowl selection Laremy Tunsil
Kansas City, MO4 hours ago
NFL insider suggests Denver Broncos could part with Pro Bowl receiver
Denver, CO2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy