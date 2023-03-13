Report: Georgia Tech hiring Damon Stoudamire as coach

Georgia Tech is hiring Boston Celtics assistant Damon Stoudamire to be its next men’s basketball head coach, ESPN reported Monday.

Stoudamire, 49, is in his second season with Boston after serving as the head coach at Pacific for five seasons with a 71-77 record from 2016-21.

Stoudamire has already informed the Celtics he is leaving to take the position with the Atlanta-based Atlantic Coast Conference program.

A point guard and who played 13 seasons in the NBA, Stoudamire would replace Josh Pastner. Pastner was fired on Friday after seven seasons and a 109-114 record, including 15-18 this season.

Stoudamire has also worked as an assistant coach at Memphis (2011-13, 2015-16), his alma mater Arizona (2013-15) and with the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies (2009-11).

Drafted No. 7 overall by Toronto in 1995, Stoudamire was the Rookie of the Year in 1995-96 and averaged 13.4 points, 6.1 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 878 games (793 starts) with the Raptors, Portland Trail Blazers, Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs.

Anthony Wilkins was named interim coach at Georgia Tech after the Yellow Jackets fired Josh Pastner on March 10.

–Field Level Media

