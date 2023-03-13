Open in App
Report: Giants giving P Jamie Gillan 2-year, $4M extension

By Sportsnaut,

4 days ago

The New York Giants have agreed with punter Jamie Gillan on a two-year, $4 million extension, NFL Network reported Monday.

The deal with the 25-year-old free agent from Scotland is worth up to $5 million with incentives, per the report.

Gillan averaged 40.2 net yards on 74 punts in his first season with the Giants in 2022, with 26 punts downed inside the 20-yard line and nine touchbacks. He had one punt blocked.

Gillan played his first three NFL seasons (2019-21) with the Cleveland Browns, and his highlights there included an appearance on the All-Rookie Team.

–Field Level Media

