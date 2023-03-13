Open in App
Continental, OH
The Lima News

Ohio Department of Agriculture issues permits to NASA Farms

By Dean Brown,

4 days ago
CONTINENTAL — The Ohio Department of Agriculture has issued a final Permit to Install and a final Permit to Operate for NASA Farms LLC.

The final permits may be appealed. The notice of appeal and the filing fee as may be required must be sent to: The Environmental Review Appeals Commission (ERAC), 30 E. Broad Street, 4th Floor, Columbus, Ohio 43215, (614-466-8950) by 5 p.m. April 7, 2023.

This facility is located at 16760 Road G, Continental, Ohio 45831 in Putnam County, Palmer Township in the Auglaize Watershed. The Permit To Operate is valid for five years and the Permit To Install is valid for two years. The facility will have a capacity of 6,000 swine weighing 55 pounds.

Reach Dean Brown at 567-242-0409

