This Ina Garten-Loved Brand's Dutch Oven Is a Le Creuset Lookalike for a Fraction of the Price
By Justina Huddleston,
4 days ago
We may be headed into warm weather, but that doesn’t mean you have to stop your roasting, braising, simmering, baking, and stewing. And for all that tasty goodness, you need a high-quality Dutch oven. And what other cooking vessels can do all of the above and look so good while doing it that you might want to leave it on the stovetop even when you’re not using it, just as decor?
Regularly on sale for $133, you can pick up a 6-quart Lodge Dutch oven for just $79.90 right now on Amazon. Considering that a similar model from Le Creuset or Staub would cost hundreds, that’s a great deal.
And just like Le Creuset, Lodge sells their cast iron cookware in so many fun colors, like the gorgeous Blue Dutch oven below.
Whatever your kitchen color scheme, and whatever you plan on cooking this spring and summer, there’s a Lodge Dutch oven for you. They make great gifts, too!
