Bonneville County, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Shop considered complete loss after fire

By News Team,

4 days ago

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters after a fire started in a shop just after 6 a.m. Monday at the 200 block of W 129 th N in Bonneville County, a few miles north of Fairway Estates.

A neighbor saw the flames and contacted the property owner who quickly ran to the shop with the intent of extinguishing the fire with a fire extinguisher that was located under the workbench inside the shop; however, the workbench was on fire. The property owner then left to find another fire extinguisher, but the shop was too involved in flames upon return.

The IFFD responded with two ambulances, three engines, the ladder truck, a battalion chief and a water tender due to the location of the fire. When IFFD’s engine 1 crew arrived on scene they reported a small single story shop with heavy fire and the roof collapsing. There was nobody inside the structure. The shop, which was about 40 x 60 feet in size, was located approximately 100 feet from the house. There was a chicken coop and a fifth wheel trailer located near the shop.

Firefighters took a defensive fire attack due to the shop being fully involved in flames, keeping the flames from reaching other structures in the area. The IFFD requested assistance from the Ucon Fire Department who responded with tender 1 for additional water supply. Rocky Mountain Power was requested to secure utilities. The fire was extinguished just before 7 a.m.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the shop, but the shop and contents inside were a complete loss. There were two boats, a 4-wheeler, a side-by-side, and other items inside. Damages are estimated at approximately $120,000.

A fire investigator from the IFFD was dispatched to investigate the cause of the fire. There is no other information available at this time.

Comments / 0
Comments / 0

