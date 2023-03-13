75-year-old man jailed in Aynor bank robbery also suspected in fraud at other banks, authorities say

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 75-year-old man accused of robbing the Anderson Brothers Bank branch in Aynor on Friday is also suspected in fraud cases at banks in Pawleys Island and Charleston, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office .

John Henry Stack is being held without bond in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center where he was booked early Saturday morning on charges linked to the robbery in Aynor, which happened at about 12:45 p.m. Friday.

Stack allegedly entered the bank, presenting a lighter as a gun and demanding money, arrest warrants show.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Stacks is a suspect in fraud cases at the Truist Bank in Pawleys Island and Charleston. The Pawleys Island case happened in January.

Friday’s robbery prompted officials to place Aynor High School in a “secure status,” meaning all doors were locked and the perimeter of the school was secured. The action was precautionary, and instruction continued as normal, a spokeswoman for the district said.

