East Grand Rapids senior Macy Brown named Miss Basketball

By Jason Hutton,

4 days ago
East Grand Rapids senior Macy Brown has been named the 42nd Miss Basketball winner in the state of Michigan.

Macy Brown named 2023 Miss Basketball in Michigan

The award goes to the best senior girls basketball player in the state.

"Definitely surprising because there were a lot of good players on the ballot," Brown said about winning. "It was just an honor to be nominated so it was definitely surreal and I was not expecting it."

Brown averaged 25 points and 8.8 rebounds per game this season while shooting 45.2% from the floor leading the Pioneers to 15 wins.

Her older sister Jillian, who now plays at Northwestern, was third in the 2021 Miss Basketball voting.

"My sophomore year when my sister was nominated I said this is something that I could see myself wanting and working for," Brown said. "I think that is kind of when it set in."

She has signed to play at the University of Michigan next season.

"Going in with confidence into college will be something big," Brown said. "Knowing that I've worked for it, carrying it strong and showing everyone that I am deserving of it."

Brown becomes the sixth player from the area to be named Miss Basketball and the first since Jordan Walker of Mona Shores in 2017 .

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page .

