Slotkin announces 2023 congressional art competition for students

Do you know a student who's drawn to art? On Monday, March 13, U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin announced the opening of the 2023 Congressional High School Art Competition.

The competition allows students in high school who reside or attend school within Michigan's 7th Congressional District to submit their original artwork to be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for a year. The district covers all of Clinton, Livingston, Ingham and Shiawassee counties and parts of Eaton and Oakland counties.

“The Congressional High School Art Competition is a wonderful opportunity to showcase our students’ talents to our entire community and to the Members of Congress, staff and visitors who walk through the Capitol every day,” Slotkin stated in a press release. “Every year, students from across the district impress me with their skills, and I’m looking forward to seeing their creativity and their emotions shine through in this year’s submissions.”

The winning student's artwork will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year alongside artwork from students across the nation. The first place winner will also receive an invitation to attend a reception in Washington D.C. for all winners across the U.S. The second and third place winners will be displayed in Slotkin's Washington D.C and Lansing offices respectively.

For artwork to be eligible for the competition, it cannot be any larger than 26 inches by 26 inches, 4 inches in depth and cannot weigh more than 15 pounds. Acceptable artwork submissions may include:



Paintings – including oil, acrylics, and watercolor

Drawings – including pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink, and markers (It is recommended that charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed)

Collages – must be two-dimensional

Prints – including lithographs, silkscreen, and block prints

Mixed Media – use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.

Computer – generated art

Photography

Submissions are being accepted now until April 17, 2023. Schools and students who who want to participate can find more information on Slotkin's congressional art competition webpage .

