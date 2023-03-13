Open in App
Baltimore, MD
Sports Illustrated

Ravens Release DT Calais Campbell

By Madison Williams,

4 days ago

The six-time Pro Bowler spent three seasons in Baltimore.

After three seasons with the Ravens , the team announced that they will be releasing defensive tackle Calais Campbell on Monday.

“Calais defines what it is to be a Raven,” Ravens executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. “He personifies professionalism, and his contributions to our organization—both on and off the field—are immense. With his passion, leadership and toughness, Calais has undoubtedly produced a Hall of Fame-worthy career. While this is the worst part of the business, we have not closed the door on the possibility of him returning to our team in the future.”

Campbell finished the 2022 season with 36 combined tackles, with 18 solo tackles and 18 assisted tackles. He had 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 14 game starts.

The 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year will be entering his 16th NFL season in 2023 if he chooses to continue playing.

