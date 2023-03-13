How much snow did you get? 13.2 inches near Waupaca, 11 inches in Wausau, 9.9 inches in Green Bay

In the latest winter storm to hit Wisconsin, parts of northeastern and central Wisconsin received more than a foot of snow this weekend.

Waupaca County saw the highest snowfall total in the area over the last 36 hours, with 13.2 inches measured about 7 miles north of Iola, said Tasos Kallas, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Ashwaubenon.

Some other totals in the area:

Denmark: 12.5 inches

Wausau: 11 inches

Green Bay: 9.9 inches

Neenah: 8.5 inches

Appleton: 7.5 inches

Sturgeon Bay: 5.8 inches

Oshkosh: 5.3 inches

"The lesser snow amounts are farther north and east, in the northeast corner of Wisconsin. The heaviest snow is going to run from northwest Wisconsin through east-central Wisconsin," Kallas said.

Kallas said there were "outrageous" snowfall numbers in the northwestern part of the state, due to the lake effect on Lake Superior. Part of Bayfield County got 22 inches.

It's been a particularly snow-heavy winter. So far this winter, Green Bay has gotten 68.2 inches of snow. The average snowfall at this time for the area is 46.8 inches, and last year at this time Green Bay had seen just 35.9 inches, Kallas said.

The majority of that snow has fallen since Feb. 1. Green Bay has gotten 39 inches, Wausau 38, and Rhinelander 41.7 since the start of February, according to the National Weather Service.

"We were below normal last winter. We're getting close to doubling what we were at this time last year," Kallas said. "It's just a lot of water and snow that's going to have to melt and go down to rivers and streams, so if this doesn't stop pretty soon then we're going to have some flooding concerns here as we head into April."

Rain in the forecast

More precipitation is anticipated at the end of the week. Kallas said it's too soon to tell exactly what the radar will look like, but it will likely start Wednesday night into Thursday with rain and that could turn into snow at the end of the week.

"Looks like it will start off with some rain mainly Thursday, and mix with rain and snow Thursday night, and then turn mainly to snow as you get into later Friday, Friday night," Kallas said.

Kallas warned of the possibility of wet snow causing trees to fall on power lines, or possible problems with people's sump pumps and potential flooding.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: