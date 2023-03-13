Open in App
Green Bay, WI
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Post-Crescent

How much snow did you get? 13.2 inches near Waupaca, 11 inches in Wausau, 9.9 inches in Green Bay

By Kelli Arseneau, Appleton Post-Crescent,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37lG1s_0lHHj6Vc00

In the latest winter storm to hit Wisconsin, parts of northeastern and central Wisconsin received more than a foot of snow this weekend.

Waupaca County saw the highest snowfall total in the area over the last 36 hours, with 13.2 inches measured about 7 miles north of Iola, said Tasos Kallas, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Ashwaubenon.

Some other totals in the area:

  • Denmark: 12.5 inches
  • Wausau: 11 inches
  • Green Bay: 9.9 inches
  • Neenah: 8.5 inches
  • Appleton: 7.5 inches
  • Sturgeon Bay: 5.8 inches
  • Oshkosh: 5.3 inches

"The lesser snow amounts are farther north and east, in the northeast corner of Wisconsin. The heaviest snow is going to run from northwest Wisconsin through east-central Wisconsin," Kallas said.

Kallas said there were "outrageous" snowfall numbers in the northwestern part of the state, due to the lake effect on Lake Superior. Part of Bayfield County got 22 inches.

It's been a particularly snow-heavy winter. So far this winter, Green Bay has gotten 68.2 inches of snow. The average snowfall at this time for the area is 46.8 inches, and last year at this time Green Bay had seen just 35.9 inches, Kallas said.

The majority of that snow has fallen since Feb. 1. Green Bay has gotten 39 inches, Wausau 38, and Rhinelander 41.7 since the start of February, according to the National Weather Service.

"We were below normal last winter. We're getting close to doubling what we were at this time last year," Kallas said. "It's just a lot of water and snow that's going to have to melt and go down to rivers and streams, so if this doesn't stop pretty soon then we're going to have some flooding concerns here as we head into April."

Rain in the forecast

More precipitation is anticipated at the end of the week. Kallas said it's too soon to tell exactly what the radar will look like, but it will likely start Wednesday night into Thursday with rain and that could turn into snow at the end of the week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bZI99_0lHHj6Vc00

"Looks like it will start off with some rain mainly Thursday, and mix with rain and snow Thursday night, and then turn mainly to snow as you get into later Friday, Friday night," Kallas said.

Kallas warned of the possibility of wet snow causing trees to fall on power lines, or possible problems with people's sump pumps and potential flooding.

Contact Kelli Arseneau at (920) 213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli .

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: How much snow did you get? 13.2 inches near Waupaca, 11 inches in Wausau, 9.9 inches in Green Bay

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wisconsin State newsLocal Wisconsin State
Another 4-8″ Into Friday – Some Spots Will Pick Up a Foot
Duluth, MN1 day ago
This Round Of Snow Hitting Minnesota + Wisconsin Could Add 10 Tons Or More To Your Roof
Duluth, MN1 day ago
First Alert Weather: Rain changing to snow Thursday night, windy
Wausau, WI1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Seasonal snowfall, spring in Wisconsin; what else is in store?
Milwaukee, WI3 days ago
Wausau and WPS looking to install fencing under the Scott Street Bridge
Wausau, WI1 day ago
Report Finds Which Wisconsin City Has The Worst Traffic In The State
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Firefighters respond to house on Green Bay's west side
Green Bay, WI16 hours ago
How much snow did you get? March 12-13
Green Bay, WI4 days ago
More Significant Snowfall Possible For Minnesota + Wisconsin Later This Week
Duluth, MN4 days ago
Friday Fish Fry blog week 3: Reviewing Southeast Wisconsin's best fish fry
Cedarburg, WI1 day ago
One Of The Most Miserable Cities In The Country Is In Wisconsin
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Another Winter Storm Headed for Minnesota Late this Week
Saint Cloud, MN3 days ago
This Wisconsin city ranks top 20 in the country for best pizza, just ahead of New York
Milwaukee, WI23 hours ago
‘There’s no transparency’: Secretive ‘pocket veto’ scuttles Wisconsin projects
Appleton, WI1 day ago
Wisconsin Teen Busted With $125K Worth Of Magic Mushrooms & Weed
Sparta, WI1 day ago
Landmark reopens in Wausau as affordable apartment housing
Wausau, WI1 day ago
This Wisconsin Cemetery Is Well Known For Being Really Old and Really Haunted
Green Lake, WI3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy