Colorado Springs, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Fire Department rescues suspected drunk driver from a ditch

By Jaleesia Fobbs,

4 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A driver is in stable condition after the Colorado Springs Fire Department rescued him from a ditch.

Around 7:20 p.m. Sunday, a man was found trapped in a drainage area in a vehicle near East Cheyenne Road and Hancock Avenue.

The Colorado Springs Police Department told KRDO the driver "failed to continue through a bend in the road," sending his car into the ditch.

CSFD

Once pulled from the vehicle, he was taken to a hospital. CSPD said the man was in stable condition.

According to investigators, the driver was drunk at the time of the crash.

The post Colorado Springs Fire Department rescues suspected drunk driver from a ditch appeared first on KRDO .

