Colorado Springs Fire Department rescues suspected drunk driver from a ditch

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A driver is in stable condition after the Colorado Springs Fire Department rescued him from a ditch.

Around 7:20 p.m. Sunday, a man was found trapped in a drainage area in a vehicle near East Cheyenne Road and Hancock Avenue.

The Colorado Springs Police Department told KRDO the driver "failed to continue through a bend in the road," sending his car into the ditch.

CSFD

Once pulled from the vehicle, he was taken to a hospital. CSPD said the man was in stable condition.

According to investigators, the driver was drunk at the time of the crash.

