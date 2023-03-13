ISP: Vincennes woman had child in car when arrested for DUI

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police say a woman arrested for driving while intoxicated had her 10-year-old son in the vehicle at the time.

According to Indiana State Police, Jaimee Robinson, 46, of Vincennes was pulled over on Washington Avenue in Vincennes for a defective headlight and improper display of a license plate.

Police said the trooper smelled marijuana during the stop, and that Robinson failed field sobriety tests.

Robinson’s three children were also in the vehicle, two of them, Janalyn Robinson, 23, and Brianna Robinson, 18, were also found to have marijuana in their possession. A 10-year-old boy was also in the vehicle at the time.

The daughters were cited for possession of marijuana and released, the 10-year-old boy was released to family members.

Police said the driver, Jaimee Robinson, was found to be under the influence of meth, marijuana, and amphetamines. Jaimee was arrested and taken to the Knox County Jail.

Police charged Jaimee Robinson with operating a vehicle while intoxicated with passengers younger than 18, a level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle with a controlled substance, a class C misdemeanor.

