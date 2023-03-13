Open in App
Texas State
WETM 18 News

Pet of the Week: Cybelle, Animal Care Sanctuary

By Carl Aldinger,

4 days ago

( WETM ) – Today’s Pet of the Week is a happy, energetic girl from Animal Care Sanctuary that has traveled across the country looking for the right home.

Cybelle is a five-year-old mutt that originally came from Austin, Texas. She loves hugs, kisses and treats, but nothing makes her happier than the chance to get out and stretch her legs on a nice stroll with her human.

She likes to show off her manners, but she’s playful, too. She likes other dogs but would do best meeting them before moving in. She also likes her personal space, but she doesn’t like to be locked up and alone.

ACS said that a potential owner might want to foster Cybelle for a bit. Anyone interested in adopting her can contact ACS at 570-596-2200.

