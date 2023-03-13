King Charles hails ‘extraordinary potential’ of Commonwealth

The King has hailed the “extraordinary potential” of the Commonwealth and spoken of the “imperative to act” on its ideals to improve the lives of its 2.6 billion people in his first Commonwealth Day message as monarch.

Delivered from the great pulpit at Westminster Abbey, Charles recalled his mother’s “particular pride” in Commonwealth Day, adding: “The Commonwealth has been a constant in my own life, and yet its diversity continues to amaze and inspire me.

“It’s near boundless potential as a force for good in the world demands our highest ambition: its sheer scale challenges us to unite and be bold,” he told the 2,000 congregation of senior royals, politicians and dignitaries.

Members of the royal family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, gathered with the King inside the abbey, which in two months’ time will host the coronation.

Delivering the address in person from the abbey marked a departure from previous messages from Queen Elizabeth II, which were traditionally pre-recorded.

This year’s Commonwealth Day theme is “forging a sustainable and peaceful common future”, although it comes at a time when the royal family has enjoyed anything but a peaceful time because of turbulent relations with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The Commonwealth Day service of 2020 was the last time the couple appeared in public with the royal family before their departure from the UK.

The couple have yet to confirm whether they will attend the King’s 6 May coronation, but have received email correspondence about it from Charles’s office.

King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort meet with choristers after the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. Photograph: WPA/Getty Images

Charles was made head of the 56-nation Commonwealth after Queen Elizabeth successfully lobbied for him to take on the role.

During the service, a Commonwealth flag for peace was carried in the procession of Commonwealth members’ flags to mark 2023 as Commonwealth Year of Peace. The service also included musical performances from saxophonist YolanDa Brown, West End stars Roshani Abbey and Nuwan Hugh Perera, and the all-female Amalgamation Choir, from Cyprus.

In his address. Charles noted: “ This week marks the 10th anniversary of the charter of the Commonwealth, which gives expression to our defining values: peace and justice; tolerance, respect and solidarity; care for our environment and for the most vulnerable among us.

“These are not simply ideals. In each lies an imperative to act, and to make a practical difference to the 2.6 billion people who call the Commonwealth home,” he said.

He added: “Ours is an association not just of shared values, but of common purpose and joint action. In this we are blessed with the ingenuity and imagination of a third of the world’s population, including one and a half billion people under the age of thirty.”

“Let ours be a Commonwealth that not only stands together, but strives together, in restless and practical pursuit of the global common good.”

Afterwards, Charles, Camilla and the attending members of the royal family entertained the Commonwealth secretary-general, high commissioners, foreign affairs ministers and other members of the Commonwealth community at a Buckingham Palace reception.





COMMONWEALTH MESSAGE IN FULL