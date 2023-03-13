Open in App
Ogle County, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Ogle County man arrested for DUI after ATV crash

By Jack Baudoin,

4 days ago

DAVIS JUNCTION, Ill. (WTVO) — An Ogle County man was arrested on Sunday after an ATV crash caused serious injuries.

Deputies responded to a single-vehicle ATV accident near the intersection of W. Chicago and N. Maple Avenues around 3:08 a.m., according to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office.

They found that Michael Ricci III, 46, was driving a red Honda ATV westbound on Chicago Avenue when it entered the ditch, overturning several times. Ricci was transported to a local hospital for serious injuries. His condition was unknown at the time of this writing.

It was determined during the crash investigation that Ryan Brantley, 31, was travelling in front of Ricci in a black Polaris UTV. Brantley was arrested after it was found that he had been driving under the influence of alcohol.

He was also issued a citation for operating an off-road vehicle on the roadway.

Brantley is being held in the Ogle County Jail in lieu of bond. The crash remains under investigation.

