Put a Bird on It: Michael B. Jordan Wore Two of Tiffany’s Most Coveted Brooches at the Oscars

Last night’s Oscars were a celebration of everything film has to offer—well, especially what Everything Everywhere All at Once has to offer, but an exciting night for Hollywood all around nonetheless. Creed III director and star Michael B. Jordan showed up to support his Hollywood peers and present an award at the Academy Awards last night, and his Oscars ensemble was nothing short of glittering. On top of his custom Louis Vuitton tuxedo, the actor sported two diamond brooches from Tiffany & Co. in the jeweler’s coveted Bird on a Rock design—and those weren’t the only diamonds he showed off on the red (well, symbolically red) carpet.

Brendan Fraser Caps His Comeback With the Oscar for Best Actor

Jordan kept his apparel well-fitted and classic to really let his jewelry shine, pairing a double-breasted black tuxedo, a satin lapel and a neat black bowtie with plenty of luxe pieces from Tiffany’s, including diamond studs, a diamond tennis bracelet, a diamond ring and a 27 mm limited-edition Square 2-Hand watch in stainless-steel. But his two Bird on a Rock brooches ultimately stole the show: one in 18-karat yellow gold and platinum housing an over-32-carat pink manganite surrounded by diamonds and a pink sapphire, the other in 18-karat yellow gold with a stunning green tourmaline of over 58 carats, also accented with diamonds and a pink sapphire. The pieces were designed by Jean Schlumberger for the historic jeweler, and various iterations have been worn by celebrities such as Jay-Z at the 2023 Grammys and by Jordan himself at the London premiere of Creed III back in February. Brooches like the Black Panther star’s vary in price from $67,000 to well over $100,000 per piece, depending on the included stones.

Ke Huy Quan Just Won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor

Michael B. Jordan attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards

Jordan wasn’t the only man showing off diamonds at last night’s awards show. It was a big night for high-end men’s jewelry—particularly for diamond brooches.

Ke Huy Quan, Paul Mescal, and Brendan Fraser wearing diamond brooches at the 2023 Academy Awards

Ke Huy Quan, who won the Best Supporting Actor award for Everything Everywhere All at Once , paired his black Giorgio Armani suit with a Fred Leighton diamond pansy brooch and a diamond lapel pin; Paul Mescal, nominated for Best Actor for Aftersun , topped off his white Gucci suit with a Faune et Flore de Cartier High Jewelry brooch and a diamond-topped Cartier Privé Tank Chinoise watch. Brendan Fraser, who took home the Best Actor award for The Whale , also added some sparkle to his navy Giorgio Armani tuxedo with a vintage Platt Boutique brooch pinned horizontally to his lapel.

On Hollywood’s biggest night, these men absolutely deserved to shine like diamonds—and we hope these brooches are back in style for good.

Like a Tank: Paul Mescal Wore One of Cartier's Iconic Watches With a Sleeveless Shirt on the Red Carpet