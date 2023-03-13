Gangsta Boo’s Posthumous Album Rumored To Feature Latto, Skepta, And Run The Jewels

Gangsta Boo’s legacy will live on in the form of new music . Just months after her tragic death, her estate has confirmed to TMZ plans for an untitled, posthumous album. The LP will reportedly arrive on August 7, what would’ve been the femcee’s—né Lola Mitchell—44th birthday.

It will serve as the late rapper ‘s first solo project since 2003’s Enquiring Minds II: The Soap Opera , which was preceded by her first two solo endeavors, Enquiring Minds (1998) and Both Worlds *69 (2001). Her more recent albums— Witch and Underground Cassette Tape Music, Vol. 1 & 2 —were all collaborative efforts with La Chat and Beat King, respectively.

Regarding the new album, her mother, Veronica Mitchell, shared in a statement, “My daughter Lola was my only baby girl. I was so proud when she would rap as a little girl. She became the Queen of Memphis and God brought her home to be with her daddy Cedric and her brother Derron. I miss her but I know she’s happy with them. I’ll always remember telling her GO GET THEM DOLLAS, but I had no idea how many people would love my baby girl. I’m grateful all y’all support my daughter. Thank you.”

Three 6 Mafia founders, DJ Paul and Juicy J , are reportedly involved in the new release along with new features from Latto, Run The Jewels, Skepta, and both her aforementioned collaborators, La Chat and Beat King. Metro Boomin is also in talks to contribute.

The Memphis native began her music career in the mid-1990s after joining the Oscar-winning group at age 15. After working on five albums, Gangsta Boo left the group in 2001.

She was found dead on Jan. 1 with sources telling TMZ her cause of death was a suspected drug overdose.

