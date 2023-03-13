USA Today Top 25 Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 women's basketball poll, with first-place votes received in parentheses, team's RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last week's poll:
| Record
| Pts
| Pvs
| 1. South Carolina (32)
| 32-0
| 800
| 1
| 2. Indiana
| 27-3
| 746
| 2
| 3. Iowa
| 26-6
| 716
| 3
| 4. Stanford
| 28-5
| 680
| 4
| 5. Virginia Tech
| 27-4
| 677
| 6
| 6. LSU
| 28-2
| 623
| 4
| 7. Maryland
| 25-6
| 610
| 7
| 8. Connecticut
| 29-5
| 582
| 9
| 9. Utah
| 25-4
| 574
| 8
| 10. Villanova
| 28-6
| 479
| 11
| 11. Notre Dame
| 25-5
| 472
| 10
| 12. Ohio State
| 25-7
| 423
| 13
| 13. Duke
| 25-6
| 411
| 14
| 14. Oklahoma
| 25-6
| 393
| 12
| 15. UCLA
| 25-9
| 325
| 17
| 16. Texas
| 25-9
| 310
| 16
| 17. Gonzaga
| 28-4
| 264
| 15
| 18. Michigan
| 22-9
| 215
| 18
| 19. North Carolina
| 21-10
| 198
| 19
| 20. Iowa State
| 22-9
| 177
| 25
| 21. Colorado
| 23-8
| 142
| 21
| 22. Florida Gulf Coast
| 32-3
| 110
| 23
| 23. Arizona
| 21-9
| 105
| 22
| 24. South Florida
| 26-6
| 102
| 20
| 25. UNLV
| 31-2
| 100
| 24
Dropped Out: None.
Others receiving votes: Tennessee (23-11) 69; Washington State (23-10) 38; Middle Tennessee (28-4) 24; Creighton (22-8) 7; Louisville (23-11) 7; North Carolina State (20-11) 7; South Dakota State (28-5) 7; Cleveland State (30-4) 4; Baylor (19-12) 3.
This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .
