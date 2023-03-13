USA Today Top 25 Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 women's basketball poll, with first-place votes received in parentheses, team's RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last week's poll:

Record Pts Pvs 1. South Carolina (32) 32-0 800 1 2. Indiana 27-3 746 2 3. Iowa 26-6 716 3 4. Stanford 28-5 680 4 5. Virginia Tech 27-4 677 6 6. LSU 28-2 623 4 7. Maryland 25-6 610 7 8. Connecticut 29-5 582 9 9. Utah 25-4 574 8 10. Villanova 28-6 479 11 11. Notre Dame 25-5 472 10 12. Ohio State 25-7 423 13 13. Duke 25-6 411 14 14. Oklahoma 25-6 393 12 15. UCLA 25-9 325 17 16. Texas 25-9 310 16 17. Gonzaga 28-4 264 15 18. Michigan 22-9 215 18 19. North Carolina 21-10 198 19 20. Iowa State 22-9 177 25 21. Colorado 23-8 142 21 22. Florida Gulf Coast 32-3 110 23 23. Arizona 21-9 105 22 24. South Florida 26-6 102 20 25. UNLV 31-2 100 24

Dropped Out: None.

Others receiving votes: Tennessee (23-11) 69; Washington State (23-10) 38; Middle Tennessee (28-4) 24; Creighton (22-8) 7; Louisville (23-11) 7; North Carolina State (20-11) 7; South Dakota State (28-5) 7; Cleveland State (30-4) 4; Baylor (19-12) 3.

