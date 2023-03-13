Open in App
Colorado State
San Diego Union-Tribune

USA Today Top 25 Poll

4 days ago

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 women's basketball poll, with first-place votes received in parentheses, team's RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last week's poll:

Record Pts Pvs
1. South Carolina (32) 32-0 800 1
2. Indiana 27-3 746 2
3. Iowa 26-6 716 3
4. Stanford 28-5 680 4
5. Virginia Tech 27-4 677 6
6. LSU 28-2 623 4
7. Maryland 25-6 610 7
8. Connecticut 29-5 582 9
9. Utah 25-4 574 8
10. Villanova 28-6 479 11
11. Notre Dame 25-5 472 10
12. Ohio State 25-7 423 13
13. Duke 25-6 411 14
14. Oklahoma 25-6 393 12
15. UCLA 25-9 325 17
16. Texas 25-9 310 16
17. Gonzaga 28-4 264 15
18. Michigan 22-9 215 18
19. North Carolina 21-10 198 19
20. Iowa State 22-9 177 25
21. Colorado 23-8 142 21
22. Florida Gulf Coast 32-3 110 23
23. Arizona 21-9 105 22
24. South Florida 26-6 102 20
25. UNLV 31-2 100 24

Dropped Out: None.

Others receiving votes: Tennessee (23-11) 69; Washington State (23-10) 38; Middle Tennessee (28-4) 24; Creighton (22-8) 7; Louisville (23-11) 7; North Carolina State (20-11) 7; South Dakota State (28-5) 7; Cleveland State (30-4) 4; Baylor (19-12) 3.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

