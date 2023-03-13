Open in App
Chapel Hill, NC
See more from this location?
Yardbarker

HOF coach slams UNC's NIT decision, suggests punishment

By Victor Barbosa,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qLqeM_0lHHcdg700
North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Penders also took a shot at Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis, tweeting that the team "rarely played hard and together" and blamed that on "the coaching staff." The 77-year-old Penders also referenced the late UNC legend Dean Smith, opining that the Hall of Famer "never would have turned down an NIT bid."

Coming off of last year's runner-up finish in the national title game, Davis and the Tar Heels became the first team to miss the NCAA Tournament after being ranked No. 1 in the preseason rankings since the field expanded in 1985.

A former 12-year NBA pro, two-time member of the All-ACC Tournament First Team and one-time member of the All-ACC Second Team, Davis just wrapped up his second season at the helm at Chapel Hill. Davis took over for Hall of Famer Roy Williams following the 2020-2021 campaign.

Penders went 649-437 (including tournament games) across his 33 seasons as a Division I coach, with stops that included Columbia, Fordham, Rhode Island, Texas, George Washington and Houston.

Read this on the web
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
North Carolina 12-year-old’s condition upgraded after she was shot, police say
Durham, NC4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Duke basketball walk-on receives $25,000 NIL deal
Durham, NC1 day ago
Hubert Davis' Biggest Coaching Lesson After Year Two: Every Season, Every Team is Different
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
Friedlander: UNC, Hubert Davis need a fresh start, not another shot at redemption
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
UNC Basketball: Transfer Portal Primer Part 2
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Tough Loss: Ruminations on the waning days of the ACC from the city where it was born
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
NC State student dies after accidental overdose, university spokesman says
Raleigh, NC2 days ago
8 Raleigh Apartments Under $800 a Month
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
Popular Eatery Named North Carolina's 'Must-Visit' Restaurant
Durham, NC1 day ago
North Carolina Hospital Ranked As One Of The Best In The World
Durham, NC7 days ago
Popular Durham restaurant is relocating to Brightleaf Square
Durham, NC4 days ago
Wake Forest woman charged with 4 offenses in officer-involved, head-on collision
Durham, NC3 days ago
Greensboro police investigating after 2 shot
Greensboro, NC2 days ago
Former Page teacher faces new charges of statutory rape, indecent liberties
Greensboro, NC3 days ago
2 juveniles shot while riding moped on Whittington Avenue, Greensboro Police say
Greensboro, NC2 days ago
10 Raleigh Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Raleigh, NC2 days ago
Durham family searching for missing Riverside High School student
Durham, NC8 days ago
1 dead after daytime shooting at Durham shopping center
Durham, NC2 days ago
'It scares me:' 12-year-old girl shot in Durham ran away and collapsed in empty lot
Durham, NC4 days ago
Fort Bragg soldier removed from JetBlue flight at RDU used foul language, chased others around terminal, arrest warrant states
Fort Bragg, NC2 days ago
Durham police looking for man wanted in Friday shooting on Rochelle Street
Durham, NC4 days ago
Shooter on the loose: Locals scared for their lives after double shooting on Wake Forest Road
Raleigh, NC8 days ago
Durham Police investigating deadly afternoon shooting outside Subway on Hillsborough Road
Durham, NC1 day ago
Raleigh CEO gets prison for spending $3 million in business funds on Hawaiian vacation, Rolex
Raleigh, NC2 days ago
Raleigh police say crackdown in Glenwood South results in more crime reported
Raleigh, NC2 days ago
13-year-old identified as ‘person of interest’ after 14-year-old killed in Greensboro shooting, police say
Greensboro, NC7 days ago
Former Raleigh police officer Keven Rodriguez pleads guilty to drug trafficking, firearms charges
Raleigh, NC3 days ago
Burlington man sentenced to 20 years for Fentanyl distribution and other charges, attorney says
Greensboro, NC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy