HOF coach slams UNC's NIT decision, suggests punishment

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Penders also took a shot at Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis, tweeting that the team "rarely played hard and together" and blamed that on "the coaching staff." The 77-year-old Penders also referenced the late UNC legend Dean Smith, opining that the Hall of Famer "never would have turned down an NIT bid."

Coming off of last year's runner-up finish in the national title game, Davis and the Tar Heels became the first team to miss the NCAA Tournament after being ranked No. 1 in the preseason rankings since the field expanded in 1985.

A former 12-year NBA pro, two-time member of the All-ACC Tournament First Team and one-time member of the All-ACC Second Team, Davis just wrapped up his second season at the helm at Chapel Hill. Davis took over for Hall of Famer Roy Williams following the 2020-2021 campaign.

Penders went 649-437 (including tournament games) across his 33 seasons as a Division I coach, with stops that included Columbia, Fordham, Rhode Island, Texas, George Washington and Houston.