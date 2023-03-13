Open in App
Savannah, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD: 18-year-old dies after E. 55th St. shooting

By Emily Dietrich,

4 days ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The victim of a shooting on E. 55th Street has died, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD).

Just after midnight on Sunday, March 5, officers responded to the 1200 block of E. 55th St. where they found Nazentea Phillips suffering from gunshot wounds.

The 18-year-old was taken to Memorial Health with life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, March 13, SPD announced Phillips died just days after the shooting, on March 8.

SPD is investigating the case as a homicide.

Authorities said all parties involved in the incident have been identified.

At this stage in the investigation, no charges have been filed.

