Open in App
Baton Rouge, LA
See more from this location?
CBS 42

2 students arrested following fraternity prank at LSU

By Paula Jones,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gvJwL_0lHHaXGD00

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two LSU students were arrested early Sunday morning for their alleged participation in a prank that involved stealing an item from a rival fraternity.

According to LSU police, it was nearly 2 a.m. when a Baton Rouge Police officer told police they saw several men running across Highland Road holding a large composite, which is a large, framed, collection of photos of every member currently active in a fraternity chapter.

In their report on the incident, an officer noted that composites are, “regularly stolen by rival fraternity members.”

30 years ago, Alabama went through a blizzard known as the ‘Storm of the Century’

The composite in question was valued at $3,500, according to the report, which then went on to identify the individuals accused of entering Alpha Tau Omega without permission and stealing the 2018-2019 composite as Caden Cutinella, 19, and William Millsaps, 19.

Police claim Cutinella took the lead in carrying out the burglary and Millsaps acted as an accessory by helping Cutinella bring the stolen composite away from the fraternity house.

Records say a third LSU student who appeared to have some connection to the incident was also detained, but the report does not indicate the third student was arrested.

According to records, Cutinella was arrested on a charge of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling and Millsaps was arrested on one charge of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling as an accessory.

Both students were reportedly brought from LSU Police Headquarters to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison where they were booked on the above charges.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State newsLocal Alabama State
Louisiana family’s pet nutria to be removed, moved to zoo
New Orleans, LA4 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘Sugar Daddy’ shakedown investigated after woman loses $3K
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
‘If tears could build a stairway:’ Father shares heartbreaking message on 6 month anniversary of Allie Rice’s death
Baton Rouge, LA23 hours ago
Possible Breakthrough in Mysterious Death of Georgia Man in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Family mourns Baton Rouge woman killed in hit-and-run
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
WANTED: Officials searching for tablet thief
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Baton Rouge police searching for cyclists they say shot 2 people, stole car
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
UPDATE: One arrested in Opelousas shooting on Jerome Loop
Opelousas, LA19 hours ago
Family of LSU fraternity pledge who died after chugging 190-proof liquor in hazing ritual gets $6.1 million verdict
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
Gunfire in Baker Sunday morning stemmed from domestic incident, deputies say
Baker, LA1 day ago
Sixth-grader arrested, allegedly attacked classmate with pocketknife at Baton Rouge school
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance in Identifying Individuals Suspected of Several Vehicle Burglaries on LSU Campus
Baton Rouge, LA4 days ago
Gramercy man arrested in six-month-old slaying in Donaldsonville
Donaldsonville, LA2 days ago
Crime Stoppers in Louisiana Seeking Information in a March 12 Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash Case in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
Innocent bystanders caught up in Baton Rouge gun violence, demand more from law enforcement
Baton Rouge, LA19 hours ago
Police in Louisiana ID man seen with Nathan Millard
Baton Rouge, LA4 days ago
Middle School Student Allegedly Cuts Other Student at Baton Rouge School
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
2 separate shootings leave 3 people hurt in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
1 injured in shooting off 38th Street
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
Want to see a shooting star? LSU women's signee headlines LHSBCA all-star games
Baton Rouge, LA19 hours ago
One injured in Plank Road shooting, officials say
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Baton Rouge restaurant holds fundraiser for family of man who died at music festival
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
LSU Commit Davhon Keys Details Decision, Brian Kelly's Influence
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Person walked into Denham Springs home, allegedly helped themselves to 'several guns'
Denham Springs, LA3 days ago
Louisiana man arrested for 11th time
Opelousas, LA4 days ago
1 killed in Louisiana double shooting, detectives say
Darrow, LA4 days ago
Driver high on drugs when he hit pedestrian may get light sentence despite past DWI arrests
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies in late night crash on Pinhook Road in Lafayette
Lafayette, LA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy