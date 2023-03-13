NC’s January adjusted employment figures released

RALEIGH, N.C. — The NC Department of Commerce reports the state’s seasonally adjusted January 2023 unemployment rate was 3.8 percent, unchanged from December’s revised rate.

The national rate decreased 0.1 of a percentage point to 3.4 percent.

North Carolina’s unemployment rate increased 0.2 of a percentage point from a year ago. The number of people employed increased 10,334 over the month to 4,972,559 and increased 23,120 over the year. The number of people unemployed decreased 4,198 over the month to 193,845 and increased 7,121 over the year.

Seasonally adjusted Total Nonfarm employment, as gathered through the monthly establishment survey, increased 15,300 to 4,867,800 in January. Major industries experiencing increases were Leisure & Hospitality Services, 4,900; Construction, 3,900; Government, 2,700; Education & Health Services, 1,900; Information, 1,700; Manufacturing, 1,400; Financial Activities, 1,100; and Other Services, 600. Major industries experiencing decreases were Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 2,100; and Professional & Business Services, 800. Mining & Logging employment remained unchanged.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Friday, March 17, 2023 when the county unemployment rates for January 2023 will be released.

Click to see the online dashboard or click here to see the pdf document from the NC Department of Commerce.

