The Montgomery Advertiser

Montgomery man faces capital murder charge

By Alex Gladden, Montgomery Advertiser,

4 days ago
Officers have arrested a 28-year-old in connection with the murder of a 31-year-old Montgomery man, police said.

At about 10:40 p.m. Sunday, Montgomery police and fire medics responded to a report that a person sustained gunshot wounds in the 4200 block of Hartford Street. First responders found McArthur Washington III and declared him dead at the scene, police said.

Police have charged Roderick Owens Jr. with capital murder in Washington III's death. Officers transported Owens to the Montgomery jail.

No further information about the shooting was immediately released by police.

More: More shootingsMontgomery man charged with murder in Monday shooting

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or 479-926-9570.

