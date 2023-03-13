LI mom passes out high in car, leaving toddler to wander onto roadway: police

PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (1010 WINS) — A Long Island woman was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs after her 2-year-old daughter was found walking on a Patchogue roadway early Sunday, police said.

Anna Heinecker, 32, was driving eastbound on Sunrise Highway Service Road around 12:40 a.m. when she pulled over near Meadow Wood Drive because she began feeling sick, police said.

Heinecker then unbuckled the child from her car seat, and she passed out, leaving the child to wander off.

Police said a passing motorist found the toddler walking eastbound on Sunrise Highway Service Road.

Officers found Heinecker inside the car and revived her with Narcan.

Heinecker was treated at Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue and released into police custody, police said.

The mother was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger 15 years old or younger, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs and acting in a manner to injure a child.

The child was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for evaluation, police said. Child Protective Services was also notified.