Open in App
Patchogue, NY
See more from this location?
1010WINS

LI mom passes out high in car, leaving toddler to wander onto roadway: police

By Brian Brant,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JwpWf_0lHHZjMe00

PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (1010 WINS) — A Long Island woman was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs after her 2-year-old daughter was found walking on a Patchogue roadway early Sunday, police said.

Anna Heinecker, 32, was driving eastbound on Sunrise Highway Service Road around 12:40 a.m. when she pulled over near Meadow Wood Drive because she began feeling sick, police said.

Heinecker then unbuckled the child from her car seat, and she passed out, leaving the child to wander off.

Police said a passing motorist found the toddler walking eastbound on Sunrise Highway Service Road.

Officers found Heinecker inside the car and revived her with Narcan.

Heinecker was treated at Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue and released into police custody, police said.

The mother was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger 15 years old or younger, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs and acting in a manner to injure a child.

The child was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for evaluation, police said. Child Protective Services was also notified.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman, 54, has metal object placed to head by trio sought in Bronx robbery
Bronx, NY1 hour ago
Man, 35, arrested for fatally running down homeless woman in Bronx hit-and-run
Bronx, NY17 hours ago
Gun-toting robbers raid Brooklyn Checkers after 1 pretends to be customer
Brooklyn, NY2 hours ago
Man charged in 99 mph crash that hurled car 1 Manhattan block
Manhattan, NY21 hours ago
Suspect wanted for stealing camping trailer in Hauppauge
Hauppauge, NY7 hours ago
Worker beaten with 'wet floor' sign as group 'flash robs' Manhattan 7-Eleven
Manhattan, NY2 hours ago
Man's skull broken, spleen ruptured after he's pulled into Brooklyn van, beaten with hammer
Brooklyn, NY4 hours ago
Man beaten with metal pipe on Queens street; attacker at large
New York City, NY21 hours ago
Man brutally beaten, robbed waiting for McDonald’s drive-thru order in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Cops searching for 2 men who robbed man, 60, at knifepoint in the Bronx
Bronx, NY16 hours ago
Attacker breaks nose, eye sockets of man, 65, waiting for food at NYC McDonald's drive-thru
New York City, NY1 day ago
Update: Missing Rocky Point 14-Year-Old Girl Found
Rocky Point, NY1 day ago
Boy, 12, stabbed in back at Bronx Taco Bell
Bronx, NY18 hours ago
Out-of-control car hits 6 people in Manhattan; driver flees, then returns to scene
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
Man stabbed during unprovoked attack outside Staten Island deli
Staten Island, NY1 day ago
NJ MALL WORKERS OVERDOSE: 5 women found lying in parking garage stoned on fentanyl
Hackensack, NJ1 day ago
Woman, 74, punched to pavement in random Queens attack
Queens, NY1 day ago
Boy, 17, fatally shot outside Brooklyn deli, suspect at-large
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Brooklyn smoke shop worker threatened with gun, razor in robbery, 3 sought
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Police determine woman found dead in Bed-Stuy was victim of a homicide
New York City, NY2 days ago
Man gropes girl, 16, while demanding her phone on Brooklyn subway train
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Trio sought in violent robbery aboard Brooklyn subway train
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Toddler found alone at busy Jersey City intersection
Jersey City, NJ20 hours ago
Queens men busted with 120 pounds of weed in NJ traffic stop: prosecutor
Queens, NY1 hour ago
NYC boy, 13, is beaten, sprayed in face for backpack, $40
New York City, NY2 days ago
Man arrested in machete attack at LI laundromat; victim in critical condition
Valley Stream, NY2 days ago
Wanted: Coat Thieves, Man Who Stole From Commack Ulta
Commack, NY1 day ago
Man placed in chokehold, robbed of $30K watch on Midtown street
Manhattan, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy