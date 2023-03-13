Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
abc27 News

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce returning in 2023

By George Stockburger,

4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce announced he will return for the 2023 season.

Kelce, a six-time Pro Bowler, was weighing retirement after turning 35-years-old in November.

“I have put much thought into whether it makes sense to play another season,” said Kelce on social media Monday afternoon. “After talking it over with my wife and many other friends and family, I have decided to return for another year. Thank you to all my supporters and detractors for fueling me, I ain’t f—— done yet!”

Kelce gained new fame after playing his brother Travis in Super Bowl 57 earlier this year and launching a new podcast “New Heights” with his brother.

