Bristol PD: 11 arrested, allegedly sought illicit sex from minors

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department (BTPD) and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), a joint investigation resulted in the arrest of 11 men who allegedly sought illicit sex from minors.

On March 9, authorities reportedly placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases.

The two-day undercover investigation aimed at addressing human trafficking in Northeast Tennessee netted the following arrests, according to the BTPD:

– Johnathan Michael Campbell , Johnson City — Two counts of Solicitation of a Minor, two counts of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor and one count of Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia. $50,000 bond.

– James Stephen Samples , Hurricane, WV — Two counts of Solicitation of a Minor and two counts of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor. $50,000 bond.

– Isaac Darko Addo , Johnson City — One count of Solicitation of a Minor and one count of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor. $50,000 bond.

– George Chavez Lopez , Morristown — Two counts of Solicitation of a Minor and two counts of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor. $50,000 bond.

– Casey Aaron Miller , Boone, NC — One count of Solicitation of a Minor, one count of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor and one count of Simple Possession/Casual Exchange. $50,000 bond.

– Adonius Deondre Fields , Johnson City — One count of Solicitation of a Minor and one count of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor. $50,000 bond.

– Stacy Ray Harrington , Blountville — One count of Solicitation of a Minor and one count of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor. $50,000 bond.

– Ismael Villa Arzate , Weaverville, NC– One count of Solicitation of a Minor and one count of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor. $50,000 bond.

– Paul Brandon Alley , Hellier, KY — Two counts of Solicitation of a Minor and two counts of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor. $50,000 bond.

– Carlos Perez-Jose , Johnson City — Two counts of Solicitation of a Minor and two counts of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor. $50,000 bond.

– Bruce M. Byrd , Spartanburg, SC — Two counts of Solicitation of a Minor and two counts of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor. $50,000 bond.

Adonius Fields

Bruce Byrd

Carlos Perez Jose

Casey Miller

George Lopez

Isaac Addo

Ismael Villa Arzate

James Samples

Johnathan Campbell

Paul Alley

Stacy Harrington

The investigation involved special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) Human Traffic Unit, the BTPD, the 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations and the 2nd Judicial District Attorney General’s Office.

