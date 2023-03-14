Marvel Legends Star-Lord Electronic Helmet Returns for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Hasbro's 1:1 Scale Marvel Legends Star-Lord electronic helmet has been unavailable for some time, unless your're willing to spend as much as $500 on Amazon or here on eBay . However, the helmet is making a comeback ahead of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which hits theaters on May 5th. So there's no need to spend a ridiculous amount of money to get your hands on one for the premiere.

The helmet returns as part of the Infinity Saga series and features movie-accurate detail along with LED light-up eyes and sound effects. There doesn't appear to be any difference between the original helmet and this one, though you will be able to pre-order one for $131.99 starting today, March 14th at 10am ET / 1pm ET here at Entertainment Earth with free U.S. shipping using our exclusive link. You can also find it here on Amazon .

While you're at it, make sure to check out Hasbro 's Marvel Legends Build-A-Figure wave for GOTG Vol. 3, which includes Groot, Star-Lord, Drax, Mantis, Nebula, Rocket, Adam Warlock, and Kraglin with BAF parts for Cosmo the Spacedog. Details about that wave can be found here.

Do You Have To Watch The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ?

There are definitely moments in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special that will come up again in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 . During an interview with ComicBook.com 's Phase Zero host, Brandon Davis, Gunn was asked if the holiday special is required viewing before the movie.

"Well, I'm always trying to be balanced with these things, so I think it's wonderful," Gunn explained. "People should see the Holiday Special . You're obviously gonna learn a lot about where the Guardians have been in the past few years. You know, you're gonna see how they now inhabit Knowhere. They've got a new ship called the Bowie. They've got a dog [who] is part of their crew now who has telekinesis named Cosmo. So where you get to learn all that, and then there's a couple of bigger pieces of spoiler-y lore. You're gonna learn all of those things. In a way, the Holiday Special was a Trojan Horse for me to sneak in stuff that becomes important in Volume 3 , so I don't have to spend a lot of time at the beginning of that movie explaining it."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. is set to be released in theatres on May 5th.

