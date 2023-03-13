Buddy Hield's Injury Status For Pacers-Pistons Game

Buddy Hield is on the injury report for Monday's game.

FINAL UPDATE: Buddy Hield is available.

On Monday night, the Indiana Pacers will be in Michigan to face off with the Detroit Pistons.

For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Buddy Hield is on the injury report.

Underdog NBA: "Buddy Hield (foot) listed questionable for Monday."

The former Oklahoma star is in the middle of a very solid year with averages of 17.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest in 68 games.

He is also shooting 45.8% from the field and 42.8% from the three-point range.

As for the Pacers, they got off to a hot start to the season but have struggled over the last few months.

Right now, the team is tied with the Washington Wizards for the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They have a 31-37 record in 68 games and are 6-4 in their last ten.

The Pacers are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and 12-21 in the 33 games they have played on the road away from Indianapolis, Indiana.

Before getting traded during the 2021-22 season, Hield had spent his entire career with the Sacramento Kings.

Meanwhile, the Pistons are in rebuilding mode and are the worst team in the Eastern Conference (15th seed).

They are 15-53 in 68 games and in the middle of an 11-game losing streak.

At home, the Pistons have gone 8-27 in the 35 games they have hosted in Detroit, Michigan.

Last season, both the Pacers and Pistons missed the NBA Playoffs.