Storm could dump heavy snow in Putnam, Dutchess, Sullivan and Ulster

A storm could dump 4 to 12 inches of snow in areas of Orange, Putnam and Dutchess counties and as much as foot - or even more - in Sullivan and Ulster counties, the National Weather Service forecast shows. Strong winds with gusts in some northern areas of 40 or 45 mph are possible.

National Weather Service storm warnings are issued for those counties Monday afternoon/evening through Wednesday morning.

Northern Westchester and northern Rockland could see snow as well, though less. And in southern Westchester and southern Rockland, there's not expected to be much in the way of accumulation Monday into Tuesday. A coastal flood advisory is in effect Tuesday from 2 to 7 a.m., with rain in Monday night's forecast and gusts of up to 28 mph.

On Tuesday, gusts of up to 32 mph are possible in the southern region, according to the weather service. Minor flooding is expected in the most vulnerable areas near waterfront and shoreline, the weather service said, with up to 1 ½ feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying vulnerable areas. Some roads and low-lying parking lots, parks, homes and businesses with basements near waterfront could see shallow flooding, the notice said.

Hudson Valley snow total predictions

But the Westchester area could see some snow on Tuesday night, possibly mixed with rain before 2 a.m., then a slight chance of snow. Small accumulation is possible.

However, the weather service said 1 to 2 feet of snow is possible in parts of Ulster County, with higher amounts in the eastern Catskills.

Sullivan County could see in areas accumulations of 9 to 18 inches. "Travel could be very difficult to impossible," the weather service said. "The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute." Highest snow accumulations will be across higher terrain, the weather service said.

Six to 12 inches are possible in areas of Dutchess and in eastern Ulster County. Orange and Putnam counties may see 4 to 12 inches.

Middletown could see Monday start off with a mix of snow and rain that turns to snow overnight. There will be periods of wet snow on Tuesday with total accumulations of 7 inches expected.

The Monday afternoon rain in Carmel, Putnam County, is expected to turn to snow overnight. Carmel is projected to total 8 inches of snow by Tuesday evening.

The weather service said the storm, where it will affect areas the most, has potential to be a long-duration, high-impact snow event.

Staff reporter Mike Randall contributed to this report.

Michael P. McKinney is a breaking news reporter for The Journal News, Poughkeepsie Journal and Times Herald-Record of Middletown.