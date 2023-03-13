Open in App
Lafayette, IN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Journal & Courier

No injuries, arrests after shots fired at two locations in Lafayette Saturday

By Margaret Christopherson, Lafayette Journal & Courier,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QIiVx_0lHHUwhU00

LAFAYETTE, Ind. − Two shootings occurred over the weekend in Lafayette, one taking place at the South Street Burger King location and the other on the 1600 block of Hurley Street.

According to Lt. Justin Hartman with the Lafayette Police Department, at about 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, a male walked into the Burger King, approached the counter and began speaking with an employee he knew.

"The two of them walked outside the restaurant and shots were fired," Hartman told the Journal & Courier. "(The) suspect who fired the shots — not the employee — was gone when police arrived. No damages, no injuries and no arrests."

At around noon on Saturday, shots were heard at the 1600 block of Hurley Street.

"Several reports of multiple shots fired," Hartman said. "Officers located multiple shell casings. No damages, no injuries (and) no arrests."

Hartman stated that both of investigations are ongoing.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Lafayette, IN newsLocal Lafayette, IN
Woman faces multiple felony charges for stabbing, robbery
Lafayette, IN2 days ago
Lafayette police investigate multiple weekend shootings
Lafayette, IN4 days ago
2 shot in Cass County after family fight leads to gunfire
Walton, IN7 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Indiana man dies after SUV Collides with Semi-Trailer leaving Truck Stop
Crown Point, IN17 hours ago
Police make arrest after broad daylight home invasion in Brownsburg
Brownsburg, IN2 days ago
Woman accused of firing shots outside restaurant on northeast side of Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Indiana Police Arrest 40, Recover Over 80 Stolen Cars From Dangerous ‘Spinning Events’
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Man charged with murder in deadly shooting of Lucas Oil Stadium worker
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Man arrested in killing of another man outside Greenwood bar
Greenwood, IN3 days ago
Indiana teen charged as adult in shooting of 2 Indy residents
Fort Wayne, IN2 days ago
Carmel traffic stop results in chase
Carmel, IN3 days ago
Greencastle man accused of biting baby; Hospital staff overheard him call newborn ‘evil’, according to investigators
Greencastle, IN2 days ago
IMPD arrests 5, recovers 4 illegal guns
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
Pike Township bus driver arrested for assaulting, choking middle school student on the bus
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Court docs: Suspect said I-465 road rage shooting started as trip to pick up cupcakes
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
Indiana couple arrested, facing felonies for Jan. 6 involvement
Brownsburg, IN2 days ago
Neighbors say short term rental is to blame for weekend gunfire
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Man dies from injuries in shooting on Indy's west side
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
IMPD hopes arrest of 5 men and seizures of 4 guns prevents further violence after recent homicide
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
Predator Catchers lead to arrest of former Anderson University professor
Anderson, IN3 days ago
Indy man sentenced to 42 years in prison for killing wife
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Pregnant woman shot in road rage incident in Plainfield, police searching for suspect
Plainfield, IN7 days ago
Pregnant Avon woman delivers baby after being shot in suspected road rage shooting
Plainfield, IN7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy