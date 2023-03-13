Open in App
Biloxi Sun Herald

The bids are in for Singing River Health System sale. When will the buyer be announced?

By Mary Perez,

4 days ago

Friday was the deadline for companies to submit bids to buy Singing River Health System and on Monday the Jackson County Board of Supervisors learned in executive session how many offers were made and the terms.

District 3 Supervisor Ken Taylor told the Sun Herald “multiple proposals” were submitted.

The supervisors will move quickly to make a decision, hopefully by April 14. They will only release the proposal that has the highest and best bid, Taylor said. Until then, all meetings about the sale proposals will be held in executive session.

“We knew there was interest,” Taylor said. “And we’re delighted there are multiple systems interested.

The bids were opened six months after the Jackson County Supervisors voted unanimously to ask for requests for proposals.

Jackson-based financial services firm Raymond James, who oversaw the bid process for the county, suggested in 2022 the hospital would sell for $158 million to $238 million.

For sale are three hospitals in Pascagoula, Ocean Springs and Gulfport and 30 clinics that fall under Singing River Health System, which is owned by the county and employs about 4,000 people.

The hospital trustees voted in June “to pursue a fully integrated model or sale with a like-minded healthcare organization that will invest in and grow our system,” according to a press release.

The trustees said they continually evaluate partnerships and collaborations and were focused on securing a company that will provide the best healthcare for South Mississippi and manage the complexities of the healthcare industry.

Singing River has an existing partnership with Louisiana-based Ochsner Health , which was expected to bid on the health system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0of1Kf_0lHHUgp600
Singing River Hospitals in Pascagoula, Ocean Springs and Gulfport are for sale. Jackson County Supervisors discussed bids for Singing River Health System. Hannah Ruhoff/hruhoff@sunherald.com

Expand All
