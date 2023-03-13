Open in App
Akron, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Suspect arraigned in Akron, Copley murders

By Cris Belle,

4 days ago

BARBERTON, Ohio (WJW) — The man accused of killing three men in Summit County appeared in Barberton Municipal Court Monday morning.

Elias Gudino, 58, of Copley, is facing first-degree felony murder charges in the death of three men who were dumped on the side of the road.

Mistrial granted in Alishah Pointer murder case

The men, not yet identified, were found bound and gagged with gunshot wounds in the back of the head.

Two of the bodies were left in Akron on Cordova and one on Wright Road in Copley .

He is being held without bond. A hearing is scheduled for March 15 at 9 a.m.

