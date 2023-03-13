West Virginia, Kentucky men among 11 arrested in Tennessee human trafficking investigation
By Emily Hibbitts,
4 days ago
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department (BTPD) and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), a joint investigation resulted in the arrested of 11 men who allegedly sought illicit sex from minors, including a man from West Virginia and a man from Kentucky.
On March 9, authorities reportedly placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases.
The investigation involved special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) Human Traffic Unit, the BTPD, the 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations and the 2nd Judicial District Attorney General’s Office.
