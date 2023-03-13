Open in App
Bristol, TN
See more from this location?
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia, Kentucky men among 11 arrested in Tennessee human trafficking investigation

By Emily Hibbitts,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49QLSF_0lHHPt9w00

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department (BTPD) and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), a joint investigation resulted in the arrested of 11 men who allegedly sought illicit sex from minors, including a man from West Virginia and a man from Kentucky.

On March 9, authorities reportedly placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

The two-day undercover investigation aimed at addressing human trafficking in Northeast Tennessee netted the following arrests, according to the BTPD:

Adonius Deondre Fields , Johnson City — One count of Solicitation of a Minor and one count of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor. $50,000 bond.

Bruce M. Byrd , Spartanburg, SC — Two counts of Solicitation of a Minor and two counts of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor. $50,000 bond.

Carlos Perez-Jose , Johnson City — Two counts of Solicitation of a Minor and two counts of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor. $50,000 bond.

Casey Aaron Miller , Boone, NC — One count of Solicitation of a Minor, one count of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor and one count of Simple Possession/Casual Exchange. $50,000 bond.

George Chavez Lopez , Morristown — Two counts of Solicitation of a Minor and two counts of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor. $50,000 bond.

Isaac Darko Addo , Johnson City — One count of Solicitation of a Minor and one count of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor. $50,000 bond.

Ismael Villa Arzate , Weaverville, NC– One count of Solicitation of a Minor and one count of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor. $50,000 bond.

James Stephen Samples , Hurricane, WV — Two counts of Solicitation of a Minor and two counts of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor. $50,000 bond.

Johnathan Michael Campbell , Johnson City — Two counts of Solicitation of a Minor, two counts of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor and one count of Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia. $50,000 bond.

Paul Brandon Alley , Hellier, KY — Two counts of Solicitation of a Minor and two counts of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor. $50,000 bond.

Stacy Ray Harrington , Blountville — One count of Solicitation of a Minor and one count of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor. $50,000 bond.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ksJAu_0lHHPt9w00
    Adonius Fields
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CNin7_0lHHPt9w00
    Bruce Byrd
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pq67D_0lHHPt9w00
    Carlos Perez Jose
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CmvOG_0lHHPt9w00
    Casey Miller
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ok4H4_0lHHPt9w00
    George Lopez
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j8ZJr_0lHHPt9w00
    Isaac Addo
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pko2Z_0lHHPt9w00
    Ismael Villa Arzate
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iRqXa_0lHHPt9w00
    James Samples
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kjfCH_0lHHPt9w00
    Johnathan Campbell
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EVpvg_0lHHPt9w00
    Paul Alley
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ZxZ3_0lHHPt9w00
    Stacy Harrington
West Virginia man pleads guilty to child porn charges

The investigation involved special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) Human Traffic Unit, the BTPD, the 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations and the 2nd Judicial District Attorney General’s Office.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Federal trial for Ohio Amber Alert suspect delayed
Columbus, OH19 hours ago
Jury trial date set in civil suit against former Kentucky clerk
Ashland, KY17 hours ago
Ohio could raise speed limit from 55 to 60 mph on some roads
Columbus, OH5 hours ago
Ohio Veteran receives mortgage-free home
South Point, OH16 hours ago
Ohio AG announces lawsuit against Norfolk Southern for derailment
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
West Virginia Vietnam Memorial Wall finds permanent home in Nitro
Nitro, WV2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy