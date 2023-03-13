Open in App
ValleyCentral

DPS: Texas teen arrested after smuggling six in high-speed chase

By Alejandra Yañez,

4 days ago

LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 16-year-old was arrested Wednesday after leading Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on a high-speed chase.

Teen smuggler leads DPS on high-speed chase in Mission

A video uploaded on social media by Lt. Christopher Olivarez, with the Texas Department of Public Safety, shows parts of the chase on a dashcam video.

In the video, the driver is seen disregarding numerous red lights and driving through a construction zone to evade law enforcement.

Christopher Olivarez/Texas DPS

Ultimately, the driver crashed into a canal and tried to run away before being caught by law enforcement.

Edinburg woman dies in car accident, driver hospitalized

Troopers say the teen had six migrants present in the SUV with him, including an infant. He was charged with evading arrest and smuggling of persons, according to DPS.

Christopher Olivarez/Texas DPS

All six migrants were referred to U.S. Border Patrol, according to Olivarez.

