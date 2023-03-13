DPS: Texas teen arrested after smuggling six in high-speed chase

LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 16-year-old was arrested Wednesday after leading Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on a high-speed chase.

A video uploaded on social media by Lt. Christopher Olivarez, with the Texas Department of Public Safety, shows parts of the chase on a dashcam video.

In the video, the driver is seen disregarding numerous red lights and driving through a construction zone to evade law enforcement.

Christopher Olivarez/Texas DPS

Ultimately, the driver crashed into a canal and tried to run away before being caught by law enforcement.

Troopers say the teen had six migrants present in the SUV with him, including an infant. He was charged with evading arrest and smuggling of persons, according to DPS.

Christopher Olivarez/Texas DPS

All six migrants were referred to U.S. Border Patrol, according to Olivarez.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.