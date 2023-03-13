Open in App
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach man used lighter to rob bank, police say. He’s a suspect in 2 other robberies

By Maya Brown,

4 days ago

A 75-year-old man has been charged with armed robbery and entering a bank with the intent to steal, according to a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division news release.

John Stacks, of Myrtle Beach, tricked a teller into thinking he had a gun by using a lighter and demanded money, according to arrest warrants.

The teller gave Stacks an undisclosed amount of money in a pillowcase that he gave her. Stacks then fled in a white Ford Focus before he was found in Myrtle Beach, the warrants state.

Booking records show that Stacks is still incarcerated Tuesday. His arrest comes after reports of a bank robbery in Aynor Friday at Anderson Brothers Bank on South Main Street.

In January, Stacks was suspected of using someone’s else’s identification to withdraw funds from Truist banks in Pawleys Island and Charleston, according to a Monday news release from the Georgetown County’s Sheriff’s Office.

Stacks confessed to the Aynor robbery, warrants state.

He was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Saturday. No bail for Stacks has been set.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is the arresting agency.

