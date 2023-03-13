Sunny Hostin Fiercely Defends Kamala Harris Against Alyssa Farah Griffin’s Criticism on ‘The View’

The View got fiery once again as Sunny Hostin stood up for Vice President Kamala Harris , who was the center of a Hot Topics discussion today about her reportedly tense relationship with Sen. Elizabeth Warren .

After recapping Warren’s comments — she recently declined to fully endorse Harris for VP in 2024 — the panel launched into their own analysis.

Alyssa Farah Griffin began, “When she was announced as the VP, I was like, ‘It’s all over. She’s so accomplished, highly qualified.’ I’m a little struck by the lack of accomplishments in the policy portfolio she’s been given. The border is a big one. It’s not a win. No one’s gonna win. We haven’t done major in border security or immigration reform since the Bush administration.

“But she is tasked with overseeing it and the border crisis keeps getting worse,” she continued. “And I feel like the Biden West Wing isn’t necessarily setting her up for success by giving her things that she can go out and champion at a time when voters — I get that age is not the most important thing — but if you’re electing someone that’s an 82-year-old in 2024, you need to believe that the vice president is able and willing the next day to be the president.”

Griffin added, “I think there’s some concern about the lack of policy accomplishments she’s made as vice president.”

Her words didn’t sit right with Hostin, who immediately jumped in to defend Harris.

“I’m surprised that there’s concern,” Hostin said. “I think it has a lot to do with that she’s a Black woman. Black women get everything done. We’ve saved this country’s democracy for centuries.”

Griffin cut in to say, “She’s obviously amazing, but what specifically?”

Hostin, clearly taken aback, paused before replying, “Well, where shall I start?” and began listing off Harris’ past experience in the Senate and serving as Attorney General of California. Griffin clarified, “But no, I mean as vice president.”

But Hostin was ready then too, shooting back, “The Inflation Reduction Act, she was the face of Roe v. Wade, the list goes on and on. I’d like to ask you, what did Pence do except put his lips firmly on the butt of Donald Trump, and still is fighting a subpoena to testify against Trump?”

“I mean, when Pence finds the cojones to do something, then I think we can talk about [it],” she added.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.