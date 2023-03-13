Hartford leaders looking to help homeowners save more money, reduce carbon footprint

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Homeowners in Hartford can receive solar installation at no cost, regardless of their credit score, by enrolling in Solar for All. The program helps reduce electric bills and carbon footprint through solar panels and energy efficiency upgrades.

“Hundreds of Hartford homeowners have had the chance to save money and do the right thing environmentally at the same time, and we want to keep that going,” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said.

The city is partnering with PosiGen , which brings solar to low-and-moderate income communities. Any homeowner can benefit from Solar for All with no money down, regardless of income or credit score.

“Many homeowners are essentially blocked from going solar because they don’t have the credit score for traditional solar products. We have created our program to remove these barriers and serve all homeowners,” PosiGen CFO Thomas Plagemann said.

Leaders say more than 4,000 Connecticut families have signed up for the program since 2015, and customers save an average of $600 in their first year.

The Connecticut Green Bank is also a part of the program, which leaders say is a 25-year lease. You can schedule a no-obligation consultation to make sure your home qualifies.

“As more homes do that, they not only create jobs in our communities, they not only reduce

Greenhouse gas emissions that cause global climate change, but they also reduce their energy bills,” Bryan Garcia, the president and CEO of Connecticut Green Bank, said.

